In his first 100 days as president of the United States, Donald Trump has only skipped two days communicating with the country via @RealDonaldTrump, tweeting over 500 times total since Inauguration Day.

At the start of Trump's term, it was clear a majority of Americans across party lines were not thrilled with his tweeting habits. One of the most consistent results in public polling about the president is that voters — and even Trump's fans — are not happy about him tweeting. A recent poll of Trump supporters showed that even about half of Trump backers disapprove of his use of the 140-character medium.

So, has he slowed down at all? According to NBC News' analysis of every.single.tweet sent from @RealDonaldTrump since Jan. 20, Trump tweeted at least 30 times more in his first 50 days than his last. But that isn't exactly a slowdown. The president is still tweeting an average of 35 times per week. Where the tweets are coming from, however, has shifted dramatically.

Here's what we've deduced over the first 100 days:

Someone Locked Trump's Android Phone in a Box

Or something...

While the volume of Trump tweets have been relatively consistent throughout the first 100 days, tweets sent from his Android device, the personal phone he mostly used during the 2016 campaign and where we typically hear the president at his most unfiltered, have drastically dropped off. The president has only tweeted from his Android phone twice in the second half of his first 100 days in office, compared to 166 times in the first half.

After a Furious Start, Trump Has Stopped Using His Android 0 3 6 9 12 Tweets per day Feb. Mar. Apr. iPhone Android After a Furious Start, Trump Has Stopped Using His Android 0 3 6 9 12 Tweets per day Feb. Mar. Apr. iPhone Android

Trump has sent roughly 140 tweets per month and generally around the same times. When should you start tuning in? The average time of a morning tweet sent before noon is 8:17:06 a.m. ET. Notable, in his first 50 days, around 88 percent of Trump's morning tweets came from Trump's Android device, where he would often comment on morning cable news or a headline he didn't agree with. This may or may not have to do with a security threat, as Wired recently deduced.

Trump's Favorite Word Is Also Spicer's Favorite Word

Shocker: Trump loves the word "great." It's the most popular word sent from both of his devices, used a total of 83 times throughout the first 100 days. "Great" also happens to be the most common word used by Press Secretary Sean Spicer during his on-camera briefings.

Popular Words Sent via iPhone Great flare.Great 60 Thank You flare.ThankYou 19 Make America Great Again flare.MakeAmericaGreatAgain 6 Jobs flare.Jobs 26 Today flare.Today 29 American flare.American 20 Big flare.Big 21 Trump flare.Trump 18 President flare.President 15 Russia flare.Russia 15 Fake flare.Fake 15 Healthcare flare.Healthcare 14 Media flare.Media 14 Democrats flare.Democrats 14 News flare.News 13 Obamacare flare.Obamacare 12 Welcome flare.Welcome 14 Honor flare.Honor 13 The@whitehouse Popular Words Sent via Android Make America Great Again flare.MakeAmericaGreatAgain 5 The Failing@NY Times flare.TheFailing@NYTimes 7 Our Country flare.OurCountry 14 Fake News flare.FakeNews 21 Great flare.Great 21 People flare.People 21 Big flare.Big 15 Obama flare.Obama 14 Election flare.Election 14 Bad flare.Bad 13 Security flare.Security 12 President flare.President 9 Court flare.Court 9 Illegal flare.Illegal 9 America flare.America 8 Democrats flare.Democrats 8 Judge flare.Judge 7 Popular Words Sent via iPhone Great flare.Great 60 Thank You flare.ThankYou 19 Make America Great Again flare.MakeAmericaGreatAgain 6 Jobs flare.Jobs 26 Today flare.Today 29 American flare.American 20 Big flare.Big 21 Trump flare.Trump 18 President flare.President 15 Russia flare.Russia 15 Fake flare.Fake 15 Healthcare flare.Healthcare 14 Media flare.Media 14 Democrats flare.Democrats 14 News flare.News 13 Obamacare flare.Obamacare 12 Welcome flare.Welcome 14 Honor flare.Honor 13 The@whitehouse Popular Words Sent via Android Make America Great Again flare.MakeAmericaGreatAgain 5 The Failing@NY Times flare.TheFailing@NYTimes 7 Our Country flare.OurCountry 14 Fake News flare.FakeNews 21 Great flare.Great 21 People flare.People 21 Big flare.Big 15 Obama flare.Obama 14 Election flare.Election 14 Bad flare.Bad 13 Security flare.Security 12 President flare.President 9 Court flare.Court 9 Illegal flare.Illegal 9 America flare.America 8 Democrats flare.Democrats 8 Judge flare.Judge 7

Not a word, but Trump has also used a total of 281 exclamation points in his tweets. On one occasion, he used the strong double exclamation point: !!

Among his most commonly tweeted words sent from his iPhone are "Russia," "Jobs" and "America." On the Android, "Fake News" is a major trend, along with "Big," "Obama," and "The Failing @NYTimes."

There's a Correlation Between Tweetstorms and Negative Ratings

Trump's most incendiary tweetstorms have often come as his disapproval is ticking upward. He's been particularly prolific when taking on "fake news" and negative leaks about his administration, grievances he's typically aired at his presidency's lowest points.

Jan 21 Feb 04 Feb 18 Mar 04 Mar 18 April Apr 15 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 In His First 50 days, Trump's Tweets Became Negative When His Approval Dropped. Now He's Cooled Off. Num. of negative Tweets Trump disapproval Jan 21 Jan 28 Feb 04 Feb 11 Feb 18 Feb 25 Mar 04 Mar 11 Mar 18 Mar 25 April Apr 08 Apr 15 Apr 22 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 Trump disapproval In His First 50 days, Trump's Tweets Became Negative When His Approval Dropped. Now He's Cooled Off. 50 DAYS Number of negative Tweets Trump sent only two tweets an Android in the last 50 days. In the first fifty, he sent over 150. Wiretapping Tweet “So-called judge” Tweet

But the correlation between his negative tweeting and his falling approval was significantly stronger in his presidency's first 50 days than in the latter half of his time in office so far. That may have something to do with the disappearance of Trump's personal Android phone, which he reportedly used early in his presidency to send Twitter missives without the filter of watchful aides. In Trump's first 50 days, about 65 percent of Trump's tweets were sent using an Android phone. In the second 50 days, all but two tweets — 99 percent — were sent via iPhone.

Still At the Top of Trump's Twitter Targets: All Things Democrats and Obama

Trump's phone may have changed, but his feuding has not. In fact, it's increased, taking on more targets than his first 50 days.

Trump overall has three major targets in his tweets: Obama/Obamacare/the Obama administration, the Democratic Party and the "fake news" media.

@realDonaldTrump Bad Dudes Celebrities Mark Cuban Chelsea Manning The Deceased Arnold Schwarzenegger So-called Judge Senators Nancy Pelosi Senator Richard Blumenthal Seantor John McCain Hillary Clinton Barack Obama Senator Chuck Schumer Obamacare Chicago Mexico Russia The Democrats Obama Administration FBI Iran Media New York Times Washington Post CBS CNN ABC NBC Fake News vs. ... in his first 50 days The Ban ABC The Clintons Canada China Chuck Todd CNN Democrats DNC Fake Media Fake News FBI Freedom Caucus G A Election Germany Hillary Clinton Hollywood House Intelligence Jon Ossoff Leaks Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan Raul, Labrador Mexico NATO NBC N B C News Ninth Circuit North Korea Obama Obamacare Podesta Rallies Snoop Dogg Tax Returns The Media The New York Times Washington Post @realDonaldTrump vs. ... in days 50 - 100 100 Days of Trump Twitter Feuds Who got targeted for a feud? @realDonaldTrump Bad Dudes Celebrities Mark Cuban Chelsea Manning The Deceased Arnold Schwarzenegger So-called Judge Senators Nancy Pelosi Senator Richard Blumenthal Seantor John McCain Hillary Clinton Barack Obama Senator Chuck Schumer Obamacare Chicago Mexico Russia The Democrats Obama Administration FBI Iran Media New York Times Washington Post CBS CNN ABC NBC Fake News vs. ... in his first 50 days The Ban ABC The Clintons Canada China Chuck Todd CNN Democrats DNC Fake Media Fake News FBI Freedom Caucus G A Election Germany Hillary Clinton Hollywood House Intelligence Jon Ossoff Leaks Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan Raul, Labrador Mexico NATO NBC N B C News Ninth Circuit North Korea Obama Obamacare Podesta Rallies Snoop Dogg Tax Returns The Media The New York Times Washington Post @realDonaldTrump vs. ... in days 50 - 100 100 Days of Trump Twitter Feuds Who got targeted for a feud?

During his first 50 days in office, Trump predominantly aimed fighting words at all sorts of media companies, from network and cable news to print and digital publications. In his second 50 days, Trump rarely (by comparison) called out an organization by name in a tweet. He also began targeting "North Korea" and the Clintons heavily.

The Most Mentioned Topics Revolve Around "Travel Ban"

Trump's controversial executive order to suspend people coming into the country from six Muslim-majority countries drew the most attention on Twitter, accounting for two out of the top five most mentioned topics on the social media platform.