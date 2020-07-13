Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the seventh-richest person in the world, surpassing legendary investor Warren Buffett, as Tesla’s stock continues to skyrocket.

Musk surpassed Buffett on Friday after Tesla shares hit an all-time high, giving Musk a net worth of about $70.5 billion, roughly $1 billion more than Buffett, according to Bloomberg’s calculations.

Tesla shares continued to surge Monday and hit another new high. The shares jumped 12 percent in morning trading and brought the company’s market valuation to $325 billion, making it the 10th-largest U.S. stock by market value.

Investors now believe that Tesla could report a fourth straight quarter of profits when it posts second-quarter results on July 22, meaning it could be considered for inclusion in the S&P 500.

The company’s stock is up more than 300 percent for the year.