Graphic: Track grocery price trends

Family grocery bills are on the rise due to pandemic disruptions, with higher prices for many items. But unless shoppers are taking notes, it can be hard to really see which items are seeing the biggest spikes.

NBC News is monitoring the average point-of-sale prices paid, and how much those prices have changed since October 2020 for six popular supermarket items: orange juice, eggs, chicken breasts, fresh ground beef, bacon and bread.

Readers can use this interactive chart to see how the price they have paid for groceries differs from the national average, or from the prices shoppers paid in other major metro areas.

The goal is to track the impact of any inflation on consumers’ wallets during the pandemic and as the economy reopens. The White House has said inflation is on the rise and here to stay.

The NBC News grocery price tracker is one measure of the outcomes of President Joe Biden's economic policies on everyday people.

The Federal Reserve has said prices have accelerated and are expected to keep rising. Input costs are up, especially in food and fuel, which pressures grocery prices. Supply chain disruptions and weather also play a role.

The data in the NBC News tracker is provided by NielsenIQ and collected from real checkout prices paid nationwide at grocery stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, select dollar stores, select warehouse clubs and military commissaries.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly consumer price index, which uses human data collectors and includes other food product categories, is another resource for average price data.

This story will be updated monthly.