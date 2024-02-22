IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What is Apple's 'SOS mode'? iPhone feature lets you make calls to emergency services while cell service is cut off

A nationwide outage hit AT&T customers Thursday.
The SOS Emergency call sign displayed on an iPhone screen.
By Rob Wile

AT&T cellphone users across America were experiencing outages Thursday that cut off their access to cellular service.

For now, the company is advising users to connect to Wi-Fi to access communications.

For people who use Apple iPhones, their only service option during an outage or when cellular service is unavailable can be accessed through the device's SOS mode.

However, this only allows for automatic calls to a local emergency number. SOS mode also shares your location with the emergency service.

You can also create emergency contacts that will receive a text message with your location after your emergency call ends, and which will update if your location changes.

On all iPhone 14 or later models, you can also use SOS mode via satellite to text emergency services.

