By Alyssa Newcomb

Hasbro’s new “Monopoly for Millennials” isn’t winning too many fans in the age group it was meant to entertain.

The new game, announced earlier this week, is full of millennial stereotypes that seem to have struck a nerve with the demographic.

On the cover of the game, Mr. Monopoly is wearing a medal, presumably from that half marathon he ran, holding a coffee, wearing headphones and snapping a selfie.

“Forget real estate. You can’t afford it, anyway,” reads the cover of the game.

That one stings, according to some millennials who took to — where else — Twitter to voice their irritation over “the most condescending game ever.”

The reality is that about four in 10 millennials are homeowners, according to survey results released in July by Bank of the West. Of those homeowners surveyed, one in three dipped into their retirement accounts to make a down payment, according to the survey.

So what happens when millennials can’t afford the fancy Monopoly properties? In Hasbro’s new game, the goal is to instead collect experiences, like going to a meditation retreat, crashing on a friend’s couch or dining at a vegan bistro. If a player experiences something first, they can collect money any time an opponent lands on that experience.

Oh, and those classic game pieces have also been replaced with a crying emoji and a hashtag symbol.

One Twitter user pointed out that there are fewer spaces on the board, presumably because millennials are too lazy to finish an entire game of Monopoly.

“We created Monopoly for Millennials to provide fans with a lighthearted game that allows millennials to take a break from real life and laugh at the relatable experiences and labels that can sometimes be placed on them,” Hasbro said in a statement. “With many of us being millennials ourselves, we understand the seemingly endless struggles and silly generalizations that young millennials can face (and we can’t even!).”

Others saw some humor in the game and suggested millennials were easily offended.

“The Monopoly Millennial Edition is somehow both relatable and condescending at the same time,” wrote one Twitter user.

While it’s received plenty of attention and scorn from some millennials, Hasbro clearly has a hit. The $19.82 game, which is available exclusively at Walmart, is so popular it’s already listed as out of stock on the retailer’s website, with used versions selling for triple the price.