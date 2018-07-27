Trump touts 'amazing' 4.1 percent U.S. economic growth

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The U.S. economy grew by an annual rate of 4.1 percent in the second quarter, marking the fastest pace since 2014.

A surge in consumer spending and exports pushed the rate of gross domestic product growth slightly higher than the 4 percent that economists had predicted, according to figures released Friday by the Commerce Department.

President Donald Trump called the rate “amazing” and predicted further growth at the White House Friday.

"We're on track to hit the highest annual average growth rate in over 13 years and I will say this right now, and I’ll say it strongly, as the trade deals come in one by one, we’re going to go a lot higher than these numbers and these are great numbers," Trump said.

Historic low unemployment, a steady rise in wages, and a variety of tax breaks likely boosted spending by businesses and consumers during the April through June period.

"Perhaps one of the biggest wins of the report, and it is indeed a big one, is that the trade deficit — very dear to my heart, because we've been ripped off by the world — has dropped by more than 50 billion dollars," Trump added.

Trump indicated on Thursday that he was expecting a strong number, telling a rally at an Illinois steel plant, “Somebody actually predicted today 5.3 [percent growth]. I don’t think that’s going to happen — but if it has a 4 in front of it, we’re happy.”

“These are unthinkable numbers,” Trump said at the rally. “If I would have used these numbers during the campaign, the fake news back there would’ve said ‘He’s exaggerating.’”

Trump has made economic growth one of the cornerstones of his presidency, pushing forward with a fiscal stimulus plan that includes tax reform, deregulation, and infrastructure spending to revitalize the economy after the Great Recession.

Friday's figures all but solidify the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will continue its plan of gradually raising its benchmark interest rate for the remainder of 2018 and into 2019. The Fed, led by Trump-nominated Jerome Powell, has raised rates twice by one-quarter of a percentage point so far this year. The current consensus is that the Fed will hike rates to 3.4 percent by 2020 in order to keep inflation under control.