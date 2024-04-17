IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Travel

FAA lifts temporary ground stop of Alaska Airlines flights after technical issue is resolved

Alaska Airlines said in a statement that it had an issue with the system that calculates the weight and balance of its jets. The stop lasted about an hour.
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 airliners sit on the tarmac
Alaska Airlines planes at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on March 25.Stephen Brashear / Getty Images
By Rob Wile and Jay Blackman

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a ground stop for all Alaska Airlines flights Wednesday after grounding the planes earlier as a result of a computer problem at the carrier.

The Seattle-based airline said in a statement that an issue arose “while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance.”

The FAA initially approved a ground stop for all Alaska and Horizon flights starting at approximately 10:50 a.m. ET.

It was lifted just before 11:45 a.m. ET.

It wasn't immediately clear how many flights were affected. An Alaska spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

