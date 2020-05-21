Financial help en route for struggling New York City transit system, Trump says More federal financial help is on the way for New York City's transit system, which has been reeling from losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Thursday night that about $300 million was heading to New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority, part of the $3.9 billion that's been allocated for New York under coronavirus stimulus legislation passed by Congress. Another $298M heading to @MTA, adding up to over $2B in federal funding from @USDOT so far, part of the $3.9B total from the CARES Act. This is critical to keeping essential personnel moving and aiding metro NYC in recovery. We are here for the people of New York! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020 The MTA runs the state's trains, subways and buses. With the payment, the agency will have received over $2 billion in federal funding to date, Trump said. "This is critical to keeping essential personnel moving and aiding metro NYC in recovery," the president tweeted. Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters last week that the agency "desperately needs funding because the ridership is way down" and credited Trump for expediting the payments to his former home state. The "president cut red tape," Cuomo said. Share this -







Eighth Amazon warehouse worker dies Another Amazon warehouse worker has died from COVID-19, bringing the total known deaths to eight employees, the company said Thursday. The female employee worked in packing at the fulfillment center outside Cleveland in North Randall, Ohio, known as CLE2, Amazon said. She had been with the company since November 2018. Read the full story.







Early release of Cohen and Manafort shows how unfair prison system is, experts say Brian Stauffer / for NBC News Michael Cohen is just the latest well-connected federal prisoner to be sent home early because of the coronavirus, even though he has served only a third of his sentence — well shy of the 50 percent threshold federal officials often cite in denying requests for early release. By contrast, prisoners like Eddie Brown, an Oklahoma man who has served a bigger portion of his sentence than Cohen and also cites health problems, remain behind bars, raising questions about the Bureau of Prisons' opaque process and its fairness. New data show that Cohen, along with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, released last week, are among the relatively few federal prisoners to win early release in the seven weeks since Attorney General William Barr cited the pandemic in ordering more federal prisoners to be let out. During that time, the number of people in home confinement increased by only 2,578, about 1.5 percent of the nearly 171,000 people in federal prisons and halfway houses when Barr issued his memo. Read the full story here.







Nursing home executive to Pence: Enough photo ops The head of an association representing more than 5,000 non-profit senior living facilities sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence Thursday asking that he stop doing what she characterized as "photo op" deliveries of personal protective gear to nursing homes. "While it may not be your intention, these photo-ops send a false impression that nursing homes and other aging services providers are getting what they need. That is nowhere close to the truth," wrote Katie Smith Sloan, CEO of LeadingAge. Pence delivered PPE to a nursing home in Orlando yesterday in front of reporters and also to a facility in Northern Virginia on May 7. In late April, the White House announced FEMA would deliver one week's worth of PPE to every nursing home in the U.S.; after criticism FEMA increased the size of the shipments to a 14-day supply. NBC News previously reported that one of the first shipments went to a facility in Saratoga Springs, New York with no coronavirus cases.







As country reopens, a question remains: Can coronavirus spread on surfaces? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed the wording on its website earlier this month to emphasize that the coronavirus is not easily spread through contact with contaminated surfaces. The change, made May 11 with no public announcement, was to a headline on the agency's page about how the virus spreads, and specifically, whether a person can get sick from touching a surface with the virus on it. Read more.







USDA to provide $1 billion in loans to rural businesses and farmers Dairy cows stand in a pen at a cattle farm in West Canaan, Ohio on, April 30, 2020. Dane Rhys / Bloomberg via Getty Images Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture would provide up to $1 billion in guaranteed loans to rural businesses and farmers in an effort to help them survive the coronavirus pandemic. "USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural businesses and agricultural producers and being a strong supporter of all aspects of the rural economy," Perdue said. "Ensuring more rural agricultural producers are able to gain access to much-needed capital in these unprecedented times is a cornerstone of that commitment." The policy change opens up eligibility to some agriculture producers who were not able to receive loans from the USDA Farm Service Agency program, but the loans can only be used as working capital "to prevent, prepare for or respond to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic." They can only be used by rural businesses, which includes farmers, that were operating as of Feb. 15.







Security firm says North Dakota's contact-tracing app is sending user data to third parties A new report from cybersecurity firm Jumbo Privacy claims that Care19, a contact-tracing app created to track the spread of coronavirus in North Dakota, is sending user data to third-party services, including location service Foursquare. FAQs about the app published on North Dakota's official site say that "information is 100% anonymous," and that "the application does not have any information that is tied to an individual person." Jumbo disagrees. "They share the IDFA with Foursquare, which means it's not anonymous," said Jumbo Privacy CEO Pierre Valade. "It's a unique ID tied to your phone." North Dakota is one of a few states, including South Dakota and Utah, that have built their own contact-tracing apps. Foursquare said in a statement that while it receives Care19 data, it does not use it in any way and promptly discards it. ProudCrowd did not immediately return a request for comment.







White House to issue guidance on church reopenings after dispute with CDC caused delay President Donald Trump said Thursday that his administration will release guidelines for reopening places of worship by Friday after they were delayed by a disagreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over what the recommendations should entail. Trump said he told the CDC on Thursday to put out the guidelines, which have been revised by White House officials in recent days to make them less stringent than the ones the agency initially recommended. "The CDC is going to put something out very soon," Trump said during an event in Michigan. "We're going to get our churches open." "They're so important to the psyche of our country," the president said. According to a senior administration official, the guidelines for places of worship that have been cleared by the White House Counsel's Office include recommendations such as wearing gloves while distributing Holy Communion, social distancing and holding virtual services as a last resort. Read the full story.






