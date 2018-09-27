Kavanaugh rejects 'Renate Alumnius' yearbook story

Kavanaugh rebutted media reports about his high school yearbook, in which he and other classmates were described as “Renate Alumnius”

“The media … interpreted that it was related to sex," an outraged Kavanagh said.

Kavanaugh was referring to an article in The New York Times published this week that noted that several people in his graduating class, including Kavanaugh, were described as a “Renate Alumnius.” The Times reported that the phrase was a reference to Renate Schroeder — a student at a girls' Catholic school — that two of Kavanaugh’s classmates said amounted to unsubstantiated bragging about alleged sexual conquests.

“As the woman noted herself on the record, she and I never had any sexual relationship at all,” he said.

He said, "As high school students, we sometimes did goofy or stupid things," and that "our yearbook was a disaster."

Renate Schroeder Dolphin was one of 64 women who signed a letter this month to the Senate Judiciary Committee in support of Kavanaugh's treatment of women. She signed the letter before The Times published its report, and told the paper that the "insinuation" of the yearbook comments was "horrible."

“I don’t know what ‘Renate Alumnus’ actually means. I can’t begin to comprehend what goes through the minds of 17-year-old boys who write such things, but the insinuation is horrible, hurtful and simply untrue," she told The Times. "I pray their daughters are never treated this way. I will have no further comment.”