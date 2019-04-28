Klobuchar on Mueller report; 'This looks like obstruction of justice'

WASHINGTON — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., argued Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia interference could implicate President Trump in obstruction of justice, even as she remains hesitant to call for Trump's impeachment.

"When you read that report in detail and you start out with what happened with Russia, to me, it looks like obstruction," she told "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

"Maybe Russia didn't use tanks, maybe they didn't use missiles, but the invaded our democracy all the same."

Unlike some of her Democratic presidential primary opponents, Klobuchar hasn't outright called for impeachment. And she repeatedly dodged the question as to whether she supports the House beginning impeachment proceedings to flesh out the case agains the president.

"The House is going to make that decision and for me, the most important thing is to hold this president accountable. And as Director Mueller himself pointed out in the report, there are many ways to do that," Klobuchar said to host Andrea Mitchell.

"One is with the process through Congress which includes these investigations with the president is already stonewalling. The second is other investigations that are going on right now including in the state of New York. And the third is pretty straightforward, Andrea, that is defeating him in 2020. And that’s what I intend to do."

The partially-redacted report, which was released last week, concluded that while Trump's campaign “expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts, the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election activities.”

But after detailing 10 issues where the report investigated possible obstruction of justice, Mueller decided not to charge the president.

"While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," Mueller wrote.

