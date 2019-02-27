Legal analysis: Cohen acting like 'most cooperating witnesses'

Michael Cohen has remained mostly composed during this portion of the hearing, but there were still fiery exchanges and pointed questions about Trump scandals and Cohen's past behavior from both sides of the aisle.

Cohen pleaded with the committee to ask more questions about Trump scandals. However, Republicans focused squarely on Cohen's credibility problem, hammering him point by point.

A significant moment came when Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., asked Cohen if prosecutors are looking into other illegal acts by the president that have not been made public.

"Yes, and again, those are part of the investigation currently being looked at by the Southern District of New York," Cohen answered.

Trump's former lawyer has so far answered questions about the president carefully. When he knew something, he stated what exactly he knew, but he also didn't hesitate to say when he didn't have an answer. He also disputed a pair of salacious rumors about Trump.

Cohen also shed some tears when a lawmaker asked him what he wants his children to know.

Cohen addressed several questions from GOP members about whether he would take a book or movie deal and profit from his story. Cohen said he had been approached, but made no plans to take a deal. However, he could not commit to giving any potential future profits to charity if he were to take a deal.

He pushed back against lines of questioning or statements he thought were unfair, and sought to deflate Republican accusations that his public appearance before Congress was intended to help reduce his prison sentence by assuring lawmakers that his testimony was not a factor. Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers helped him kneecap the assertion that hearing Cohen's testimony was a waste of time and taxpayer dollars.

"Our colleagues aren't upset because you lied to Congress for the president," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said. "They're upset because you've stopped lying to Congress for the president."

"Thank God the Democratic majority can walk and chew gum at the same. So we are here with you right now," Stacey Plaskett, the House delegate from the U.S. Virgin Islands, said.

Ranking member Jim Jordan, however, earned praise from those in Trump world for his tough questioning of Cohen. In a text message to NBC News, President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said: "Jordan is so far the best lawyer by far."