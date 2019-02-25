Feedback

Oscars quiz: Who was the first woman to win best director?

We’re asking ten questions through the night, and if you stay on this device we’ll keep track of your score all night long.

True story: The Academy Awards went more than 80 years before a woman won an Oscar for best director.

by

Ben Kesslen

There hasn't been a joke in like, 30 minutes?

Look, this show isn't going as badly as anticipated, but where are the jokes?

There hasn't been even a quip since the costume design, and I'm ready to laugh!

The really fronted the show with comedians, but now it's just been...Marvel superheroes?

More jokes please!

Anna Brand

Some important commentary on 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Anne: Guys i still haven't seen bohemian rhapsodyAnne: I just can'tAnna: Me neitherAnna: And SameBen: SameJason: I heard it was badBen: My grandma loved it!Erin: I haven't seen it either but i have the dvd...Anne: MY TIME IS PRECIOUS I HAVE TO WATCH MAD MEN FOR THE 25925825TH TIMEErin Evans: I was gonna watch it today but i took a nap

Daniel Arkin
Daniel Arkin

The makeup/hairstyling and cinematography Oscars aired on live TV. We're doing OK.

ABC just televised the awards for best makeup/hairstyling and best cinematography. We survived. America will live to see and fight another day. 

You might remember that those categories were among a group of four that the film academy had planned to air during commercial breaks. It was all part of a bid to keep the show under three hours. But industry backlash — seriously, virtually every major Hollywood director slammed the move — forced the academy to relent.

The result: The three people who did the makeup/hairstyling for "Vice" gave a joint acceptance speech, and then "Roma" director Alfonso Cuarón took the stage to accept the cinematography prize.

Everything seems to be fine. Let's move forward, together as one nation under movies.

Anna Brand

Two NBC News Habermans are wondering: Will there be a 'Star Wars' teaser trailer

Zach Haberman and Stephanie Haberman — two non-live blogging, but members of the NBC News team — are only watching the Oscars for the chance of a '"Star Wars" teaser trailer. That's all. Anyone else?

Ethan Sacks

Melissa McCarthy should win an Oscar for best presenting

Melissa McCarthy turned in an award-worthy performance... as an Oscar presenter. 

The actress co-presented the Academy Award for best costume design with Brian Tyree Henry decked out in a long regal gown inspired by Olivia Coleman's Queen Anne in "The Favorite." Henry was also decked out in full costume regalia. 

The outfit was covered with fake bunnies in a nod to Anne's penchant for keeping the animal as pets, but McCarthy earned the uproarious laughter with a bunny puppet that made opening the envelope more difficult. 

That would be as close as Sandy Powell, the costume designer behind the real fashions on "The Favorite," would get to the stage. Ruth Carter ended up winning for her costume design work on "The Black Panther."

Image: Melissa McCarthy, Brian Tyree Henry, Oscars, US-OSCARS-SHOW
Melissa McCarthy and actor Brian Tyree Henry present an award during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Feb. 24, 2019. Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images
Olivia Roos

Hannah Beachler is the first African-American to win for production design

Another Oscars first as Hannah Beachler becomes the first African-American woman to win an Oscar for production design. If "Black Panther" wins best picture it will be the first superhero film to win for best picture. 

Check out the other potential Oscar firsts here.

Nicholas Jacobino

Oscars by the numbers

Like the World Series and the Superbowl, The Oscars are the grandest stage for its industry. And the Oscars are LOADED with crazy statistics, from longest speech, to most wins in a category, and even to the weight of award. 

Here are some of our favorites

1. Longest show: 4 hours and 23 minutes by the 2002 Oscars with Whoopi Goldberg hosting.

2. Number of actors who have been nominated for playing a president: 8 (with only one win by Daniel day Lewis in 2013 for Lincoln)

3. Cost to create an Oscar statue: $500

4. Overall Oscar Wins : Walt Disney with 26 wins (and 59 nominations!)

5. Countries (and territories) that will televise the event: 225

Daniel Arkin
Daniel Arkin

Erin E. Evans
Erin E. Evans

Ruth Carter becomes first black person to win Oscar for best costume design

"It's been a long time coming," Ruth Carter said at the Oscars on Sunday night after winning an award for best costume design for "Black Panther."

"Marvel may have created the first black superhero but through costume design we turned him into an African king," she said in her speech. Carter, who has been designing for film since her first gig working for Spike Lee's "School Daze" in 1988, thanked the director in her speech.

“I can't say enough about how the pageantry of the film has connected with people in such a beautiful way,” Carter told NBCBLK in March 2018. “People want to honor themselves, they want to honor culture, they want to honor Africa. They just want to be happy to be who they are, not trying to be something they aren't.”

Anne T. Donahue

Melissa McCarthy is the new Queen Anne

Because tributes to monarchs are important and stuffed animals are even more so, I must give Melissa McCarthy  kudos for her take on Queen Anne's penchant for style, bunnies, and stubborn temperament while presenting best costume design. All I ask is that we all remember (while sewing rabbit plush toys onto our clothing) that I am and will always be the most important Queen Anne of all.

