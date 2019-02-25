Some important commentary on 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Anne: Guys i still haven't seen bohemian rhapsody

Anne: I just can't

Anna: Me neither

Anna: And Same

Ben: Same

Jason: I heard it was bad

Ben: My grandma loved it!

Erin: I haven't seen it either but i have the dvd...

Anne: MY TIME IS PRECIOUS I HAVE TO WATCH MAD MEN FOR THE 25925825TH TIME

Erin Evans: I was gonna watch it today but i took a nap