Feedback

U.S. anti-trust chief talks AT&T/Time Warner just ahead of judge's decision

Makan Delrahim, who spearheaded the Justice Department's case against AT&T's proposed merger with Time Warner, spoke on Tuesday morning and made a final pitch to Judge Richard Leon, who this afternoon will decide the fate of the deal. 

Delrahim, the assistant attorney general for the antitrust division of the DOJ, revealed a surprise in his speech. He noted that when Justice was preparing its case against AT&T that the department received a curious request from an unnamed anti-trust officer from a state that Delrahim also did not identify.

“They told us they would only join our case if we provided written assurances that no divestiture would go to Fox or to Rupert Murdoch,” Delrahim said in his speech.

Delrahim said he rejected the request “because it would have been unconstitutional to accede to it.” 

The head of the Justice Department antitrust unit went on to say the division has been under pressure to disregard consumer harm and focus on protecting the wider market, democracy or freedom of speech.  

Delrahim, speaking at an Open Markets Institute event in Washington D.C., has argued that AT&T should divest a large portion of the proposed combination, suggesting a sale of  DirecTV or Turner Broadcasting, which houses CNN. 

He noted the Justice Department negotiated the largest-ever divestiture package from pharmaceutical giants Bayer and Monsanto. 

“The harms of that transaction [AT&T], following a consumer welfare rubric, were simply too great to accept, or try to fix with ineffective behavioral remedies,” meaning rules governing the competitive behavior of a company.

He reiterated the view that the merger would be harmful to consumers because it would, “unlawfully raise prices for cable TV subscribers and harm online innovation."

Delrahim closed by saying anti-trust enforcers would not benefit by “allegations that would flow from abandoning the consumer welfare standard.”

While there is a belief that President Donald Trump may have interfered in the Justice Department's thought process on the mega deal, Delrahim added: “Whether it is Kochs or George Soros or anyone else, political positions should have no role in determining the propriety of antitrust enforcement actions.” 

Delrahim concluded his speech with a quote from former President Ronald Reagan. “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” 

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from The Query

Claire Atkinson

U.S. anti-trust chief talks AT&T/Time Warner just ahead of judge's decision

Makan Delrahim, who spearheaded the Justice Department's case against AT&T's proposed merger with Time Warner, spoke on Tuesday morning and made a final pitch to Judge Richard Leon, who this afternoon will decide the fate of the deal. 

Delrahim, the assistant attorney general for the antitrust division of the DOJ, revealed a surprise in his speech. He noted that when Justice was preparing its case against AT&T that the department received a curious request from an unnamed anti-trust officer from a state that Delrahim also did not identify.

“They told us they would only join our case if we provided written assurances that no divestiture would go to Fox or to Rupert Murdoch,” Delrahim said in his speech.

Delrahim said he rejected the request “because it would have been unconstitutional to accede to it.” 

The head of the Justice Department antitrust unit went on to say the division has been under pressure to disregard consumer harm and focus on protecting the wider market, democracy or freedom of speech.  

Delrahim, speaking at an Open Markets Institute event in Washington D.C., has argued that AT&T should divest a large portion of the proposed combination, suggesting a sale of  DirecTV or Turner Broadcasting, which houses CNN. 

He noted the Justice Department negotiated the largest-ever divestiture package from pharmaceutical giants Bayer and Monsanto. 

“The harms of that transaction [AT&T], following a consumer welfare rubric, were simply too great to accept, or try to fix with ineffective behavioral remedies,” meaning rules governing the competitive behavior of a company.

He reiterated the view that the merger would be harmful to consumers because it would, “unlawfully raise prices for cable TV subscribers and harm online innovation."

Delrahim closed by saying anti-trust enforcers would not benefit by “allegations that would flow from abandoning the consumer welfare standard.”

While there is a belief that President Donald Trump may have interfered in the Justice Department's thought process on the mega deal, Delrahim added: “Whether it is Kochs or George Soros or anyone else, political positions should have no role in determining the propriety of antitrust enforcement actions.” 

Delrahim concluded his speech with a quote from former President Ronald Reagan. “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” 

Claire Atkinson

Who murdered the newspaper business?

Remember Craig Newmark?

Yes, the Craigslist guy. The one who reputedly killed newspapers' main revenue source, the classifieds. It’s easy to forget him given the focus on Google and Facebook, the current poster boys for the supposed death of print.

Well, he just donated $20 million to the City University of New York Graduate School of Journalism to fund an endowment, according to this tweet from Vivian Schiller, the former head of news at Twitter. The school will now bear his name. 

Not everyone is thrilled. The comments accompanying her tweet are raw. “It’s like thanking the pickpocket for giving you back some loose change,” writes Jim Conaghan.

Another commenter, Eric Francis, adds: “I was working for newspapers during the time when classified ads, once a reliable source of newspaper revenue, tanked because of… Craigslist.” 

Former News Corp strategy boss, Raju Narisetti, meanwhile has another take, blaming the business side of journalism for being lazy and greedy: “As a unique industry where the entire 'product' changes 100% at least once every 24 hours for 365 days, adapting to change was a core DNA element at least on the newsroom creation/printing/distribution side. How could the news business not adapt 2000-2007 - for eight years!” 

Narisetti, who is joining Columbia Journalism School as a professor of professional practice, has a long thread on the topic that’s worth a read.

Claire Atkinson

Where's the beef? IHOP, er, IHOB brings it with marketing stunt that triggers burger chains

IHOP's rebrand to IHOB (denoting that it's now selling burgers) isn't going down to well on Twitter. Other fast food sellers, from Wendy's to Dominos and even those social media comics at Netflix, joined a veritable pile on.

Wendy's suggested iHOP didn't scare them. "Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard." Whataburger also weighed in.

Hard to say if the marketing stunt is working, but the company has had a lot of free publicity out of the name-change stunt. Here's Adweek with all the stings.

Claire Atkinson

What could happen to AT&T's deal for Time Warner on Tuesday

If AT&T's attempts to merge with Time Warner were a TV show, then Tuesday is its finale (or maybe just the penultimate episode or maybe there's a whole new season and perhaps a spin-off?).

A judge will rule if the $85 billion merger should go ahead despite the objections of Jeff Session's Justice Department. Here's what could happen:

 Scenario 1: AT&T wins, sort of

Then what? The Justice Department could appeal the decision and tie-up AT&T and Time Warner via a legal stay or injunction, which would prevent the deal from moving ahead in an appeals process for anywhere between two and six months. No merger until after the appeal is heard.

Scenario 2: AT&T wins

The Justice Department appeals but they don't get a stay. The merger process can begin, even with an appeals process working in tandem.

Scenario 3: The Justice Department wins

The judge rules in favor of the Justice Department, in which case AT&T appeals, and again the appeals process will take up to six months to end. AT&T, however, needs Time Warner to agree to keep the process going.

Scenario 4: There is no outright winner

The Judge could rule that the merger can proceed but with conditions, like selling a unit, or he could say that he wants the new company to be governed by behavioral restrictions to prevent consumer harm. Whatever the Judge's suggestions, they have to be acceptable to both the Justice Department and AT&T and Time Warner. (Yes, that's three different parties.) Of course, AT&T and Time Warner could be on different pages when it comes to whether it wants to agree to a possible request to hive off Turner or satellite company DirecTV, as has been suggested.

Scenario 5: AT&T or Justice wins

Time Warner's board and CEO Jeff Bewkes will have to decide whether to extend its merger agreement with AT&T, which expires on June 21. Bewkes will most likely want to keep the process going, pick up his check and go home (he's being on this road since October 2016 what's another two to six months?). Then again, the Time Warner board may have other ideas. 

Scenario 6: Time Warner taps out

Time Warner directors opt not to put the company through any more regulatory drama and decide to proceed as a standalone company with the strong likelihood it attracts other offers from both other media companies and from tech companies.

Better bring the hankies to court on Tuesday, as there could be some tears shed and some serious hand wringing. 

Here's what the experts say:

Harvard Law School professor, Susan Crawford  said: "[The Judge] can block the combination outright or require the combined company to divest units that increase the risk of abuse by the new company based on its market power."

Crawford explains the alternative to outright blocking has already been suggested to Judge Leon: requiring the divestiture of DirecTV, which competes nationwide for pay-TV subscribers with everyone else.

Claire Atkinson

Censorship advocacy group ramps up pressure on Netflix

The Parents Television Council, a censorship advocacy group that typically puts pressure on broadcasters for showing explicit or violent content that is inappropriate for children, is turning up the heat on Netflix.

The organization said on Thursday it is launching an online petition to persuade the streaming giant to drop "13 Reasons Why," the controversial teen drama centered on a girl who takes her own life by slitting her wrists.

Netflix just renewed the show for a third season.

When asked about the series at a Netflix shareholder's meeting, Hastings responded that the series was "enormously popular," adding that "it is controversial, but nobody has to watch it."

In a statement, the Parents Television Council blasted that response as "callous."

The council claimed the show features what is "likely the most graphic suicide scene ever produced for video or film." The organization's campaign is its first effort against the streamer.

Back in March, Netflix said it would institute new parental controls, including adding a pin code for access to shows, along with maturity ratings. But the Parents Television Council says that is not enough.

The campaign comes at a time when more tech companies are focused on helping consumers be more responsible about how children use their services.

Apple, for example, launched a new service on Monday called Screen Time, aimed at showing users how long they are spending on their phones.

Claire Atkinson

Amazon grabs streaming rights for English Premier League soccer

Amazon announced on Thursday that it acquired the U.K. streaming rights to 20 English Premiere League soccer matches for the 2019/2020 season.

While there's no price tag attached, another similar package of games sold to telecom operator BT for 90 million pounds ($121 million).

Amazon's incursions into the streaming sports business are growing. The company paid $40 million for the U.K. rights to the U.S. Open tennis. It also broadcasts the Australia and French Open via a deal with Eurosport and streams some NFL, according to The Guardian

The English Premiere League rights had been held between Sky and BT. Amazon represents a third entrant and another service viewers will have to pay for if they want to watch the games in their entirety, since the games will be available only to Amazon Prime members. Prime in the U.K. costs 79 pounds per year (about $106).

The entrance of Amazon didn't cause a big price increase for rights owners. Earlier this year, Sky paid 3.57 billion pounds for a three year deal, saving it 600 million pounds per year, in large part because BT had said it wouldn't make an aggressive bid.

Claire Atkinson

Facebook funds news shows from ABC, Fox, CNN and more

Facebook is now a news producer, financially at least.

The social network on Wednesday announced its first major foray into funding journalism with a series of video news programs from a variety of media companies.

If that sounds to be a scary prospect, the social media giant points out in a new blog that the editorial content is up to the partners involved. Will Facebook be willing to fund news that might be critical of its own practices? That's not been addressed.

The social media giant, which has been under fire for sharing user data with Chinese device makers and for allowing fake news to proliferate on the platform, is funding shows from Fox News and ABC News, among others.

The news partnerships are aimed at boosting traffic to its video destination, Watch, which has so far seen only modest success. It is also aimed at addressing criticism that it hasn't done enough to support journalism.

The shows will air in the summer and other partners are expected to join the experiment, according to the blog note from Campbell Brown, Facebook's head of global partnerships. Noticeably absent from the first group are NBC News and CBS News.

Here are the partners as listed on the Facebook blog. The shows will be ad supported. It's not clear how much Facebook is paying these partners.

  • ABC News' “On Location” [wt] is a daily news show with ABC News journalists from around the globe delivering on-the-ground reporting and the top headlines that are driving the day.
  • Advance Local's “Chasing Corruption” will feature some of America’s toughest watchdog journalists — and the stories of conspiracy, bribery and fraud they’ve uncovered.
  • ATTN:'s “Undivided ATTN:” is a weekly explainer show that breaks down the biggest issue of the week. In 3-5 minute episodes hosted by a rotating cast of social influencers, Undivided ATTN: will provide context on the stories everybody's talking about.
  • CNN's “Anderson Cooper Full Circle” is a daily global brief on the world featuring Anderson Cooper and a roster of guests. The interactive program will air live from Anderson’s New York City newsroom in mobile-friendly vertical video.
  • FOX News' “Fox News Update” will focus on up-to-the minute breaking news and the most compelling stories of the day. FNC’s chief news anchor Shepard Smith will report the latest news each weekday afternoon, with Carley Shimkus updating viewers every morning. 
  • Mic's “Mic Dispatch” reveals the world as we see it: complicated, diverse and full of potential. Mic correspondents on this new, twice-weekly show go beyond the headlines to profile the underrepresented, the problem-solvers and the provocateurs.
  • Univision's “Real America with Jorge Ramos” features Ramos traveling the country to talk to immigrants of diverse backgrounds and situations, delivering a rarely covered view of today’s America from their perspective. Univision will also cover the top stories in Spanish at noon every day on Watch with “Noticiero Univision Edición Digital.”
Claire Atkinson

Apple wants to clean up digital advertising (and maybe get back into the industry)

Chief executive Tim Cook is positioning Apple as the face of "responsible tech."

After taking some verbal shots at Facebook, Apple on Monday announced its first major step toward ending the pervasive surveillance culture of the internet. Apple is updating its software to block Facebook's like and share buttons, which enable the social media company to track people across the internet, according to NBCNews reporter Alyssa Newcomb.

Cook explained that it's reasonable for consumers to assume that an app or website knows some info about them but that all the data collection and ad targeting that goes on behind the scenes is questionable at best.

"We think that when a person leaves one web site, and goes to another and another and another, they do not have a reasonable expectation that that original website is still following their every move," Cook said during an interview with NPR. "And so we want to do what we can do there to try to prevent that."

"It's the crafting of a detailed profile and tracking you in places were you don't reasonably expect to be tracked, and companies gathering information well beyond what you would have voluntarily shared if you knew what they were doing - that's what we have a problem with," Cook told NPR. 

That doesn't mean Cook is against digital advertising. 

Apple is looking at ways to create a new kind of ad network business. It has held talks with Snap and Pinterest about it, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Apple's last foray into the ad business, iAds, was unpopular and ended in 2016 because advertisers found it was expensive and didn't offer marketers enough data. That Apple is revisiting the idea is intriguing. 

Separately, Cook told NPR that it denied Apple had ever requested or received Facebook user data, as suggested in a New York Times article

 

 

 

 

Claire Atkinson

How an Argentine journalist landed a rare Woody Allen interview

Wondering how a random Argentine journalist scored an interview with the normally press shy director Woody Allen?

Chalk it up to the New York parent network. According to Quartz's David Kaufman and Ana Campoy, the Argentine journalist, Jorge Lanata, was friends with a guy whose kids went to the same school as Allen's in New York.

Lanata asked his friend, Pedro Chomnalez, a former head of investment banking at Credit Suisse, if he would ask Allen to talk to him. Amazingly, the answer was yes, and Lanata and Allen ended up asking the director about the #Metoo movement, the abuse accusations from his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, and his life in movies.

The two also ended up watching the Italian classic "Bicycle Thieves" together.

Claire Atkinson

U.K. gives the OK for Fox to buy Sky — as long as it sells Sky News

The U.K. government is clearing the path for 21st Century Fox to acquire European satellite TV company Sky, but there's one big condition — Fox has to sell Sky News.

Fox has a $24.7 billion dollar bid on the table for Sky, which is Europe's largest pay-TV company. Sky, already part-owned by Fox, is also considering a $30.1 billion bid from Comcast, owner of NBCUniversal. The government cleared Comcast's bid without further examination.

The country's Competition and Markets Authority had previously recommended the proposed deal be blocked, but has considered potential remedies suggested by the Rupert Murdoch-backed Fox.

Culture secretary Matt Hancock spoke to parliament on Tuesday and said he agreed with the country's competition authority that "divesting Sky News to Disney, as proposed by Fox, or to an alternative suitable buyer, with an agreement to ensure it is funded for at least ten years, is likely to be the most proportionate and effective remedy for the public interests concerns that have been identified."

Sky is a U.K.-based satellite broadcaster with 22.5 million subscribers in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Italy and Australia. It generated GBP12.9 billion ($17.2 billion) of revenue in 2017.

Murdoch helped create Sky  when satellite television was in its infancy. Several attempts by Murdoch to own the balance of Sky have been thwarted in the past after other Murdoch-backed companies ended up embroiled in scandals — including the phone hacking scandal at British newspaper News of the World, which at the time was part of Murdoch's News Corporation.

"The proposals include significant commitments from Fox. But there are some important issues on the draft undertakings which still need to be addressed," Hancock added.

Fox is in the midst of a deal to sell many of its assets to Walt Disney Co., including its 39 percent holding in Sky.

advertisement

Top stories

Olympian Bode Miller 'devastated' after daughter dies in drowning accident
Video

Olympian Bode Miller 'devastated' after daughter dies in drowning accident

TODAY.com
Sinclair Broadcasting, not Fox News, is becoming the truest heir to Roger Ailes' conservative news legacy
Opinion

The quiet rise of Sinclair Broadcasting is far more concerning than Fox News

Opinion
A school silenced its valedictorian when she brought up sexual assault. Is that legal?

A school silenced its valedictorian when she brought up sexual assault. Is that legal?

Education Nation
McConnell's legacy built on winning fights, not friends

McConnell's legacy built on winning fights, not friends

Congress
advertisement
John Raoux / AP
Florida gunman who shot officer kills 4 child hostages, then himself Florida gunman who shot officer kills 4 child hostages, then himself Florida gunman who shot officer kills 4 child hostages, then himself Florida gunman who shot officer kills 4 child hostages, then himself

Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after standoff with police in Florida

U.S. news
Southern Baptist Convention kicks off annual meeting as #MeToo cases, protests loom

Southern Baptists kick off annual meeting as #MeToo cases, protests loom

Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
Senate blocks ZTE deal in rebuke of Trump deal

Senate blocks ZTE deal in rebuke of Trump

Congress
New financial disclosure shows growing Jared Kushner wealth, debt

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner made more than $80 million last year

Politics News
Lesbians in Brooklyn say they were booted from Uber for a kiss

Lesbians say they were booted from Uber for a kiss

NBC OUT
'They want help': Crisis hotlines inundated with calls after celebrity suicides

Crisis hotlines inundated with calls after celebrity suicides

U.S. news
Ohio's voter purges were upheld by the Supreme Court. That doesn't make them defensible.
Opinion

Ohio's voter purges were deemed legal, but they're not defensible

Opinion
Hidden or unexpected travel fees can break your vacation budget

Hidden or unexpected travel fees can break your vacation budget

Personal Finance
After Ohio's Supreme Court win, voting rights advocates fear more aggressive purges

After Ohio's Supreme Court win, voting rights advocates fear more purges

Donald Trump