How federal government employees compare to the U.S. workforce in four charts and a map

Federal workers tend to be more educated, better paid and more Black than the general U.S. workforce.
The Peace Monument in front of the Capitol dome on Sept. 29, 2023.
The Peace Monument in front of the Capitol dome on Friday. More than 160,000 federal employees – 41% of the city’s workforce – work in Washington, D.C.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP - Getty Images
By Joe Murphy and JoElla Carman

Should the U.S. government shut down Sunday, millions of employees and their families will be impacted as the effects of halting operations ripple across the country.

The four-plus million people employed by the federal government include more than two and a half million employees in the civilian government workforce: workers who deliver the mail, forecast the weather and provide care for veterans of the armed forces. 

Stacked up against the nation as a whole, this is how the federal workforce compares. Not included in these numbers are the ranks of government contractors, which accounted for nearly $700 billion in contracts during the 2022 federal fiscal year.

By race and ethnicity, Latinos are underrepresented in the government — while nearly 20% of the U.S. is Latino, 10% of the federal workforce is.

Predictably, tens of thousands of federal employees live near the nation’s capital. Nearly 1 in 10 of them live in Washington, D.C. — and in the city itself, more than 4 in 10 work for the government.

Federal employees have greater rates of higher education compared to the overall U.S. workforce: More than half have at least a bachelor’s degree and 1 in 5 have a master’s degree or higher.

While most American workers earn less than $50,000 a year, most federal workers earn more than that. A full 78% earn more than the $56,000 median income for a full-time worker in the U.S.

Government employees are also significantly more likely to be veterans: More than 600,000 workers also served in the military.

