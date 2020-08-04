For 46 days, Paul Dumolo has searched for his daughter, who has been missing since June. He told Dateline that at this point, he fears the worst, but refuses to give up hope.

“I will never give up on my daughter,” Paul told Dateline. “I’m not giving up and I’m not leaving until we find her and answers about what happened.”

Lauren Dumolo, who was 29 years old at the time, was last seen by her boyfriend on June 19, 2020, at the apartment they share on Coronado Parkway in Cape Coral, Florida.

It was that evening when Lauren’s father Paul told Dateline he received a disturbing call from Lauren’s boyfriend. Paul said Lauren’s boyfriend told him he went to work that day and when he returned to the apartment, Lauren was gone.

Lauren’s cell phone was discovered inside the apartment, but her purse was found that same day at nearby Four Freedoms Park, where she is known to visit with her mother who lives nearby, according to Detective Nick Jones with the Cape Coral Police Department.

Lauren was reported missing to Cape Coral Police and Paul, who lives in California, traveled to Florida a few days later to search for his daughter.

For weeks, Lauren’s family and search teams in the community have gone door-to-door, handing out fliers, scouring Four Freedoms Park, hanging on to hope for any information that would lead them to Lauren.

“It’s exhausting and overwhelming,” Paul told Dateline. “I came out here from California in June and not a day has gone by that I haven’t searched for my daughter or talked to people trying to figure out where she could be.”

On June 24, police deemed Lauren’s disappearance “suspicious” and the status was changed to missing person endangered, based on their investigation, according to Det. Jones, who has been working to find Lauren.

Police are looking at all leads in the case and Det. Jones confirmed several people have been interviewed, including Lauren’s boyfriend. He would not comment on whether anyone they’ve interviewed is being considered a person of interest in the case.

“We haven’t given up and we’re dedicated to do whatever we can to find Lauren,” Det. Jones said. “We encourage anyone who might know something to call the police department or Crime Stoppers.”

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is offering an $8,000 reward for information that leads to Lauren’s whereabouts.

On July 2, a shirt was found by the waterline at Four Freedoms Park. Lauren’s father told Dateline their family is convinced the shirt belongs to Lauren. Detective Jones said authorities also believe the shirt found is Lauren’s.

“It’s odd because we’ve been searching that park two to three times a week,” Paul said. “We would have noticed that shirt before, I think. I feel like it was planted there.”

Lauren’s 30th birthday was on July 14. Her family and friends celebrated her with heartfelt messages on social media followed by the hashtag #BringLaurenHome.

“She’s so loved and would do anything for anyone,” Paul said. “I don’t want to believe anyone hurt her, and don’t see how they could, but as time goes on, I’m worried. It’s been 46 days and... nothing.”

Paul said Lauren is also a loving mother to a 5-year-old girl who is now staying with family members.

“All I ask is for anyone who might know something-- anyone with information -- just come forward,” Paul said. “Anything that could lead us to Lauren would be appreciated. We just need to find her.”

Lauren is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and light brown hair that, at the time, had been dyed blonde. She has tattoos, including “Namaste” on her right side, a symbol on her wrist, an “NY” symbol on her pelvis, and rosary beads on her ankle.

Anyone with any information on Lauren’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cape CoralPolice at (239) 574-3223.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.capecops.com/tips or https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Please reference case number 20-011323.