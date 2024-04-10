Watch the Dateline episode, “The Night Time Stopped” now

On May 11, 2022, gravel racing cyclist Moriah Wilson was murdered in Austin, Texas.

The 25-year-old had been staying at a friend’s apartment while she was in town for a race.

When the friend got home that night, she found Moriah on the bathroom floor, covered in blood.

She called 911. The operator guided her through CPR.

But it was too late.

Moriah had been shot three times. The last shot, straight through the heart.

The hunt for her killer would lead investigators across the country and all the way to Central America.

To get the full story, watch the episode “The Night Time Stopped” on Peacock now.

You can also watch on the NBC app or listen on our podcast.

Plus, listen to the latest episode of “Talking Dateline”, in which Keith Morrison and Josh Mankiewicz discuss the stories behind the story in this episode.

Once you’ve finished the episode learn more about the plastic surgery the killer got in Costa Rica.

And hear from Moriah Wilson in her own words.

Then learn about the first annual “Ride for Mo” event, where Moriah’s family, friends, and other cyclists came together to honor her.