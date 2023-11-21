Watch the Dateline episode, “Part of the Plan” now

It was a cold December night in 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Somebody shot U.S. Air Force Airman Nathan Paet inside his own garage, just feet away from his wife and children.

Just seconds after they heard gunfire, his neighbors called it in.

Las Vegas Metro PD Detective Tod Williams and his partner, Detective Laura Andersen, were called to Mountain’s Edge where the Paet family lived.

It was usually a very quiet suburban neighborhood. But not that night...

The garage door was open when investigators got to the house. The lights were on, too, making it easy to see the large amount of blood surrounding a bench press inside the garage.

A trail of blood on the floor led into the house, ending at Nathan’s body.

His cell phone, car keys, and wallet were untouched. Nothing was taken from the garage.

Nathan Paet was targeted -- he must have been.

But by whom?

