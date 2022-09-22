Two suspects facing felony murder charges in relation to missing Atlanta woman Allahnia Lenoir

24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir was last seen on July 30, 2022, at the 1660 Peachtree Midtown Apartments in Atlanta, Georgia. Almost two months later, on September 20, the Atlanta Police Department announced during a press conference that they believe Allahnia “was murdered and that her body was disposed of.”

Dateline featured Allahnia’s case in our Missing in America series in August and spoke with Allahnia’s mother, Jannette Jackson.

Jannette told Dateline that on the night of July 30, Allahnia was hanging out with a close family friend and two guys at the 1660 Peachtree Midtown Apartments. The next morning, Allahnia’s friend called her house to check that she had made it home safe, since the friend had left the gathering early.

Allahnia had not come home.

On Monday, August 1, Jannette reported her daughter missing to the Atlanta Police Department.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Major Peter Malecki with the Atlanta Police Department said that with the help of technology and video information, they were able to determine early on that Allahnia was last seen “during the early morning hours of July 31 at 1660 Peachtree Street.”

Major Malecki said during the press conference that APD officers were able to obtain search warrants and determined that Allahnia “did not at any point leave 1660 Peachtree Street on her own accord.” He went on to say that investigators “believe that she died inside the apartments and then was potentially relocated to an undetermined location.”

Major Malecki also identified the two men Allahnia was last seen with at the apartment complex as suspects in her disappearance: Diante Reynolds and Steven Oboite. According to Major Malecki, Reynolds is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail. It is unclear if he has an attorney. The APD is asking for the public’s help to locate Oboite. At this time, they believe Oboite is still in the metro Atlanta area. Dateline reached out to Oboite but the call went straight to voicemail.

Diante Reynolds. The Atlanta Police Department

At the press conference, Maj. Malecki said Reynolds and Oboite are both facing felony murder and concealing a death charges. When asked, he also said that the close family friend who left Allahnia at the apartments on July 30 is not facing any charges. “The evidence we have right now does not suggest that that individual was culpable in the disappearance or death of Allahnia.”

Police are searching for Steven Oboite(pictured). He is believed to still be in the metro Atlanta area. The Atlanta Police Department

“Our ultimate goal is to be able to locate the body of Allahnia,” Major Malecki said Tuesday. “And to be able to provide closure for this grieving family.”

Allahnia’s family released a statement to the public on September 20. In the statement, Allahnia’s mother, Jannette Jackson, said that “we knew that this was going to be a race against time, but until her body is recovered – we remain hopeful” that she is still alive.

The statement continued to say, “The family is devasted by the news but are asking for the general public to continue sharing tips and information.”

Anyone with information about Allahnia’s disappearance or the whereabouts of Steven Oboite is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit at 404-546-4235.