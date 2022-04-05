Watch the Dateline episode "Hit List" now

It was a sunny May morning in 2019, when two detectives drove to a home in Oceanside, New York – a small town on Long Island right outside of New York City.

A woman named Valerie Cincinelli answered the door and they delivered tragic news. Her 32-year-old husband, Isaiah Carvalho, had been murdered.

Understandably, Valerie seemed distraught. But Valerie also understood the urgency of a police investigation, as she was a cop herself – a decorated 12-year veteran of the New York City Police department.

Valerie answered the detectives’ questions.

And then they left, saying they had the information they needed and would be in touch.

But there were secrets in that home. And they’d all eventually spill out…

For the rest of the story, you can watch our full episode, “Hit List,” now.

You can also watch on Peacock TV or listen to the podcast.

After watching the episode, learn more about the “Silver Lining” through it all…