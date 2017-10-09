Memorable Makeout: Kate McKinnon and Gal Gadot Lock Lips on 'SNL'

It was the same-sex kiss heard 'round the world — or at least around television and social media.

In a "Saturday Night Live" skit over the weekend, "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot joined openly gay "SNL" cast member Kate McKinnon in a parody of the hit franchise — and a play on the rampant speculation that the film's title character is less-than-heterosexual.

McKinnon and fellow "SNL" cast member Aidy Bryant play two self-identified lesbians, Megan and Dre, who are lost at sea and dock their boat on the fictional island nation of Themyscira. The island, home to Wonder Woman, is inhabited solely by women.

“I guess I’ll cut to the chase," McKinnon's character says. "Show of hands: Who all here is a lez?"

When none of the island's inhabitants raise their hands, McKinnon's character shares the frustration of many of the film's fans, exclaiming, "The whole thing seemed so super gay."

“It’s like we’re in a porn, but the plumber is genuinely there to fix the pipes," Bryant's character says as the island's inhabitants brush each other's hair and play wrestle.

Gadot's character offers to comfort the disappointed duo by conducting an experiment to test her heterosexuality — or lack thereof — with a kiss.

As of Monday afternoon, the YouTube video showing the steamy 14-second kiss between Gadot and McKinnon had more than 2.7 million views. And social media was ablaze with reaction to the skit.

Speculation has long swirled regarding the sexuality of Wonder Woman — also known as Diana Prince— and in 2016, the current writer of the "Wonder Woman" comic book series, Greg Rucka, confirmed that she is in fact "queer."

Gadot addressed the speculation in an interview with Variety, saying her character is “a woman who loves people for who they are. She can be bisexual. She loves people for their hearts."

Thousands of fans are petitioning Warner Bros. to embrace Wonder Woman's bisexuality in the sequel to the film studio's blockbuster summer hit, which is set to hit theaters in December 2019.

As of Monday afternoon, a Change.org petition asking the studio to "make Wonder Woman bisexual" nearly met its goal of 10,000 signatures.

