March 28, 2019, 3:37 PM GMT By Tim Fitzsimons

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., on Thursday introduced the "Prohibition of Medicaid Funding for Conversion Therapy Act," which would ban the use of Medicaid funding for conversion therapy by cracking down on "misleading billing tactics."

Maloney, who is gay, is a co-chair of the Congressional LGBTQ Equality Caucus and introduced the bill with 63 cosponsors.

"Conversion practices are discredited, harmful, and not therapy," Maloney said. "Fundamentally, conversion tactics are based on the idea that a person's gender identity or sexual orientation are diseases to be cured — they have no legitimate medical application and should not be used anywhere. Until we can just ban conversion therapy all together, we must ensure taxpayer dollars aren't funding a fraudulent practice that has been roundly discredited by the medical community. That's exactly what my bill would do."

According to a press release from Maloney's office, "States currently decide which services Medicaid can cover and most have failed to ban the use of funding for conversion 'therapy,' Because CMS codes do not mention the model of therapy being applied, even illegitimate practices can be performed and billed." CMS codes are used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to process medical bills, including those for mental health care.

"Conversion therapy is a charlatan practice that has been widely debunked and discredited by healthcare professionals and banned by law in 15 states, Washington D.C., and scores of municipalities and counties," said Gal Mayer, president of GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ Equality. "As a healthcare provider, I know that these dangerous and unsuccessful attempts to alter a person’s sexuality or gender identity do not work and can result in mental health problems, substance use, and suicide."

The bill is endorsed by The Trevor Project, Human Rights Campaign, National Education Association, PFLAG National, Gay & Lesbian Medical Association, National Center for Lesbian Rights, and other LGBTQ groups.

