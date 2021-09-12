Jennifer Waddleton was 31 years old when she was called to New York City on 9/11, a healthy single mother who'd been working in emergency medical services since high school.

She returned early the next morning to her headquarters in New Jersey, seemingly unharmed, but among the estimated 400,000 people exposed to the toxic debris that snowed down on lower Manhattan after the twin towers collapsed.

Twenty years later, the former paramedic can barely stay on her feet for more than 30 minutes, or withstand sunlight. She has lesions in her brain, her hair is falling out and her mouth is so damaged from medication that she recently broke her front tooth on rice.

"My body is failing me at 51," said Waddleton, who has been diagnosed with several conditions tied to 9/11, including early-stage cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic acid reflux and sinus issues.

But the disease that upended her life is one scientists weren't expecting: lupus, an autoimmune disease in which the body's defense system attacks its own organs and tissues.

The symptoms started three years after 9/11: migraines, trouble swallowing, fatigue so overwhelming that she needed to nap in a parking lot after dropping her son off at school. Doctors didn't take the complaints seriously, she said, until she experienced kidney failure in 2012.

She wondered for years if the disease was related to 9/11, and if there were others like her. "In the back of my head, I always knew," Waddleton said. "But everybody was like, 'No, no, no, no, no, there's nothing wrong with you. It's all in your head. You need sleep, you work crazy hours. Stop complaining."

Autoimmune diseases appear to be on the rise among 9/11 victims and first responders. The mysterious category of diseases includes over 100 medically complex conditions, from rheumatoid arthritis to multiple sclerosis. Some are organ-specific, but others are systemic, causing attacks across the body.

Boots worn on 9/11 by Jennifer Waddleton. Saul Martinez for NBC News

Because these diseases tend to be rare and hard to diagnose, the problem has crept up slowly, and there are no solid case numbers. Thousands have self-reported cases to the World Trade Center Health Registry, though they have proven difficult to verify.

Scientists are still not sure what causes these diseases to arise in the general population, let alone the 9/11 cohort. But a growing body of research on 9/11 victims suggests the emerging diseases may have links to the attack — the medical aftershocks of trauma and toxic dust.

Intense exposure to the giant dust cloud at Ground Zero nearly doubled the likelihood of systemic disease among 9/11 first responders in a recent study — and PTSD nearly tripled it for community members.

But the federal government, which operates programs to support the 9/11 community with long-term health issues, has yet to acknowledge the potential connection. Unless that happens, patients like Waddleton can't access health care and compensation for their autoimmune diseases.

"The problem has been that from the very onset, the burden of proof is put on the responders," said Dr. Marc Wilkenfeld, a specialist in chemical exposures who heads the Occupational Health division at NYU Langone medical center.

The September 11th Victim Compensation Fund and the World Trade Center Health Program provide payouts and health care coverage for survivors and responders with ongoing health issues connected to 9/11.

But neither the compensation fund nor the health program acknowledge autoimmune diseases, which means people suffering from those diseases are not only ineligible for free health care, but they also can't access compensation for their suffering. The list of conditions the federal programs cover has grown. Notably, the health program added 50 types of cancer in 2012.