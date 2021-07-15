Coronavirus infections leading to long-haul Covid-19 in fully vaccinated people are probably very rare, experts say.

The Covid-19 vaccines have been shown to significantly reduce infections, as well as the risk of severe consequences of the illness, including hospitalization and death. That means that if a fully vaccinated person does become infected, the illness is much more likely to be mild.

But for many Covid-19 long-haulers, it was a mild infection that set off their lingering symptoms, leaving many to wonder whether a mild breakthrough case in someone who is fully vaccinated could do the same.

It is theoretically possible, experts say, for that to occur. But doctors treating Covid-19 patients across the country contend that it doesn't appear to be a significant risk.

Breakthrough infections resulting in long Covid-19 are "quite rare," said Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn, an occupational medicine specialist who works with post-Covid-19 syndrome patients at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Vanichkachorn's observation, while based only on what he's seen in the clinic, is echoed at other post-Covid-19 clinics.

Dr. Michele Longo, an assistant professor of neurology at Tulane University in New Orleans who works with long-haul patients, said she has not seen such patients following a breakthrough infection. Neither has Dr. Maureen Lyons, medical director of the Care and Recovery from Covid-19 Clinic at Washington University in St. Louis.

Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, a clinical epidemiologist, also at Washington University, is studying the effects of Covid-19 vaccination on the risk of long Covid-19. His research, which is not yet finished, looks at information on more than 5 million veterans within a Department of Veterans Affairs database, including 200,000 who were diagnosed with Covid-19.

"Of the people who get vaccinated and end up with a breakthrough infection, their risk of coming back to the clinic with some long Covid manifestation is very, very small," Al-Aly said.

Lyons cautioned that the lack of observed post-Covid-19 cases in vaccinated people "just might be a lag time issue." That is, because Covid-19 vaccinations started rolling out en masse within the past three to four months, it is possible that not enough time has passed to identify long-haul patients following their vaccinations.

Dr. Natasha Altman, a cardiologist at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, agreed that it may be too soon to understand the vaccines' effects on long-term Covid-19 symptoms.

"I think the trends are going to only really going to start bearing out in the next six months," she said.

Al-Aly acknowledged that possibility. "It is possible that down the road we may discover that maybe the vaccine only delayed the inevitable," he said.

But because the vaccines have been proven to dramatically cut the risk of Covid-19 infection in general, the shots remain "one of the best ways to lower your risk of getting post-Covid syndrome," Vanichkachorn said.

It is estimated that up to a third of Covid-19 cases may result in long-term illness. That suggests that of the nearly 34 million people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the United States, about 11 million may endure consequences of the illness for months or years.

"While everyone else is moving on with life," Longo said, the long-haulers "are still stuck in a rut struggling with this virus."

