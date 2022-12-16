Jane Fonda announces her cancer is in remission

Oscar-winning actor and activist Jane Fonda, who revealed earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, announced Thursday that her cancer is in remission and she can stop chemotherapy treatments.

"I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news," Fonda wrote in a blog post titled "BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!!" (She turns 85 on Wednesday.)

Fonda, who posted an excerpt from the blog post on her verified Instagram account, added that she was "especially happy" because, while her first four chemotherapy treatments were "rather easy for me," the last one wasn't.

"The last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything," she wrote. But the "effects wore off" in time for her to travel to Washington to participate in a climate rally.

In early September, Fonda announced she'd been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. She said at the time that she had the better chance of survival in large part because she was privileged to have "health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments."

Fonda is a two-time Academy Award winner who was honored for her lead performances in the stylish neo-noir "Klute" and the Vietnam War drama "Coming Home." She was nominated for an acting Oscar five other times, most recently in 1986.

She is also a committed progressive advocate who became a lightning rod with her Vietnam-era anti-war activism. In recent years, she has focused intensely on climate change and environmentalism, lobbying lawmakers to take immediate action to save the planet.