Almost a decade after the daily HIV-prevention pill hit the market, long-acting forms of this public health tool, including a drug-infused implant meant to last a year, have shown promise in clinical trials.

Experts believe such medications could launch a new era in HIV prevention, one that is long overdue for Black, Hispanic and younger people, who have been particularly prone to missing doses and dropping out of prevention programs.

Dosed no more frequently than once a month, these new forms of pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, offer potential solutions to a problem that has long frustrated the HIV fight: that many at-risk people find adhering to a daily preventive prescription drug too burdensome.

“I think the long-acting formulations definitely have the potential to improve adherence,” said Elena Bekerman, a senior research scientist at Gilead Sciences. She is on the team investigating lenacapavir — a highly potent antiretroviral that requires an injection only every six months — as HIV prevention.

Gilead manufactures the two antiretrovirals currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for HIV prevention: Truvada and Descovy, which when taken daily reduce men’s risk of contracting the virus from sex with other men by more than 99 percent. For women, Truvada lowers risk by at least 90 percent.

PrEP has helped drive down HIV in cities such as New York and San Francisco. But on a national scale, it has fallen short in slowing the spread of HIV among some high-risk groups.

In May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that following a few years of stagnancy, the nation’s HIV transmission rate declined by only 8 percent, to about 34,800 cases, between 2015 and 2019. The CDC also estimated that white gay and bisexual men make up the vast majority of the 285,000 people believed to be taking PrEP by 2019.

These figures point to an extraordinary failure in promoting PrEP among Hispanic and Black men who have sex with men, among whom nearly half of HIV diagnoses occur.

Dr. Maya Green, a family medicine physician and HIV specialist at Howard Brown Health in Chicago, expressed excitement over the potential for these new forms of PrEP to make an impact among the large population of LGBTQ people of color she treats. “Because anytime you make different options available to communities,” she said, “that usually increases uptake and usage.”