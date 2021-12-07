Pfizer vaccine may be less effective against omicron, early lab data finds

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appears to be less effective against the heavily mutated omicron variant, according to early data from South Africa posted Tuesday.

Researchers from the Africa Health Research Institute found there was about a fortyfold reduction in vaccine-induced antibodies that could neutralize the new variant, which has already been detected several countries and in at least 19 states across the United States.

Full coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

Omicron appeared to be even more skilled at evading the antibodies generated by the Pfizer vaccine than the beta variant, the strain that was also first identified in South Africa, according to the researchers. Beta has demonstrated a threefold reduction in neutralization, they wrote.

Dr. Uğur Şahin, CEO of BioNTech, told NBC News on Tuesday that the drugmaker has data coming Wednesday or Thursday related to the new variant.

“I would be more optimistic,” he said.

There are limitations to the South African lab study, which was posted online to a preprint server and has not yet been peer-reviewed. The research is based on blood samples from 12 patients who were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine but had not received a booster shot. The drop in neutralizing antibodies found in blood samples may not reflect how the variant may behave in a real world setting.

Alex Sigal, a South Africa-based virologist and the lead author on the study, wrote in a tweet Tuesday that the results could change as researchers conduct more experiments. Other research institutions around the world, as well as vaccine makers, are also conducting lab studies looking at how the vaccines stack up against the omicron variant.

Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said that the drop in antibodies may not be a clear indicator of whether the variant can evade protection against severe illness.

"That can only be answered in a real world studies because when you're looking at neutralizing antibodies, you're just looking at one component of the immune system," he said, adding that memory B cells and T cells also play an important role.

If the study is "predictive," and the variant is found to evade protection provided by vaccination in the real world, then people should get a booster shot of an omicron-specific vaccine, Offit said.

The World Health Organization and other top scientists had previously warned that the new variant, which has some 50 mutations, could potentially evade the protection provided by vaccination or natural infection. The Biden administration has urged every eligible American to get a booster shot amid the threat of the new strain and the continued spread of the delta variant.

Vaccine makers have also said they are developing omicron-specific shots if needed. Pfizer-BioNTech have said they could develop a variant-specific vaccine within six weeks and ship initial batches within 100 days, while Moderna has it can advance a new candidate to trials within 90 days. Johnson & Johnson said it is pursuing a modified vaccine and will progress it as needed.

In the document posted online, the researchers wrote the antibodies generated from a combination of natural infection and vaccination might be enough to protect against the worst outcomes from the new strain.

"Previous infection, followed by vaccination or booster is likely to increase the neutralization level and likely confer protection from severe disease in Omicron infection," they said.

Before the data was posted Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House's chief medical advisor, said it was still too early to know whether the variant causes more severe disease, although early reports suggest it might cause milder illness.

Follow NBC HEALTH on Twitter & Facebook.