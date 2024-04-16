Two Kennedy children to oppose re-election of progressive L.A. prosecutor

LOS ANGELES — Two adult children of Robert F. Kennedy are expected to endorse the candidate challenging Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Tuesday, a source familiar with their plans told NBC News.

The two children of Kennedy, who was assassinated here in 1968 while campaigning as a presidential candidate, are expected to say they oppose Gascón’s re-election because of what they say is his failure to support the families of crime victims, the source said. They will specifically cite Gascón’s policy of prohibiting prosecutors from attending hearings for parole-eligible inmates serving life terms, including Kennedy’s assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, 79.

Max Kennedy and his sister Rory Kennedy, who had not been born when Robert Kennedy was murdered in the former Ambassador Hotel, are expected to announce that they have lost confidence in Gascón and will endorse challenger Nathan Hochman, a former assistant U.S. attorney, in the November election for district attorney.

Gascón's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear how they would address the parole policy of Gascón, a progressive, and how their announcement may affect the case of Sirhan who was found eligible for parole in 2022 before California Gov. Gavin Newsom intervened and reversed the decision. In 2023, a separate parole panel ruled that Sirhan was not eligible for parole.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did not send a prosecutor to appear at Sirhan’s 2022 and 2023 parole hearings. Under a policy instituted by Gascón in 2020, the office stopped sending prosecutors to hearings for parole-eligible inmates serving life terms.

After prosecutors did not go to a 2021 parole hearing for Charles Manson follower Bruce Davis, a spokesperson said Gascón believed that state parole officials, not prosecutors, were best equipped to make judgments about whether to release inmates. Manson, a cult leader, was sentenced to death in 1971 for directing the brutal murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people in Los Angeles.

“The prosecutors’ role ends at sentencing,” the spokesperson said. “There’s been a tug of war between public safety versus equity. The DA believes you can do both.”

When Sirhan became parole eligible in 2021, seven members of the Kennedy family issued a statement saying that Sirhan “continues to deflect blame for his crime through 16 parole hearings.” They called the murder of Robert Kennedy one of history’s most infamous crimes.

The Kennedy family members said that a key factor in showing that a defendant is no longer dangerous is his acknowledgment of the gravity of his offense, acceptance of responsibility for his, and a display of genuine remorse and reform.

“Parole is available for a reformed inmate, but not for a prisoner who currently poses a threat to public safety,” they wrote.