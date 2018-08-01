Sign up for the Left Field newsletter

Hawaii's communication breakdown and how going ham could save us

Hawaii's recent false nuclear missile alert showed us how reliant we are on cell phones and modern technology—and how unprepared we are if they become inaccessible. But in case the unexpected happens, an unlikely group of hobbyists—ham radio operators—are standing at the ready and may save us all.Feb.08.2018

