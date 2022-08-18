Brian Stelter is leaving CNN and Sunday media show 'Reliable Sources' will end

Anchor Brian Stelter is leaving CNN as his Sunday show "Reliable Sources" comes to an end this weekend.

Stelter, the network's chief media correspondent who joined the cable news outlet in 2013, will host his last show on Sunday and is departing CNN entirely, a company spokesperson confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.

Amy Entelis, executive of talent and content development of CNN Worldwide, praised Stelter's work over the years and his career growth while with the company.

"Stelter came to CNN from the New York Times as the nation’s top media reporter. He departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster," Entelis said. "We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show."

He said he would have more to say about his departure during his final show.

"I’m grateful for my nine years with CNN, proud of what we accomplished on Reliable Sources and so thankful for the viewers who tuned in every week for our examination of the media, truth and the stories that shape our world," Stelter said in a statement.

"It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential."

Stelter began his journalism career at the The New York Times in 2007, where he covered television and digital media. He also released a book with Simon & Schuster in 2020, titled "Hoax," which analyzed the relationship between Donald Trump and Fox News throughout Trump's political career.