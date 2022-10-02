As the Latino vote’s power grows, urban and rural vote splits

In the last few elections cycles, Latino voters have become a focus among analysts and campaigns, a fast-growing bloc seen as a key to understanding where the nation’s electorate may be headed. And a new NBC News/Telemundo poll shows how that voter segment looks different from the electorate overall — and how it may be starting to follow some of the larger trends in the broader American vote.

The size and power of the Latino vote has grown sharply over the last decade. In 2000, Latino voters made up about 7% of all the votes cast in the presidential race, according to exit polls, but by 2020, their share of the votes cast had nearly doubled to 13%. That percentage was enough to tie it with the African-American vote in that election.

And comparing this NBC News/Telemundo poll to the most recent NBC News survey shows how different the Latino vote looks in some crucial ways.

To start with, the data suggest the Latino vote will be increasingly important in the years to come. It is not only growing as a percentage of the whole, but it’s also young. More than a third of Latino voters, 38%, are in the 18 to 34 age group in this poll. Only a quarter of the overall electorate in the last NBC News poll was in that age group.

Currently, Latino voters are less likely to have a college degree (27%) than voters in the electorate overall (38%) — though that gap is closing.

And Latino voters, which traditionally lean Democratic, still seem to be following that pattern this fall. The new NBC News/Telemundo poll shows Latino voters favor having a Democratic Congress in 2023 by a whopping 21 percentage points. Voters in the most recent NBC News poll were evenly divided on the 2022 “generic ballot.”

Those are some stark differences that show a distinct voting bloc within the U.S. electorate. But dig further into the numbers and you’ll see a familiar political split with Latinos — a divide between urban and rural voters.

For instance, Latino voters in urban, suburban and rural communities look quite different on the generic ballot.

Democrats do very well with urban Latinos in the poll. They favor a Democratic Congress in 2023 by 28 percentage points. But the Democratic advantage drops sharply with Latinos in the suburbs, shrinking to a smaller 13-point margin. And out in rural areas, the support for a Democratic Congress gets down to single digits with Latino voters, to a mere 8 points.

Granted, Democrats still hold an edge with Latinos across the board in all geographies, but that’s a difference of 20 percentage points between urban and rural Latinos. The numbers are a softer echo of the massive swing in the electorate overall between urban areas, which are usually heavily Democratic, and rural ones, which tend to be deeply Republican.

And the urban/rural differences with Latino voters extend beyond the generic ballot. The split also appears on attitudes toward the Supreme Court’s decision this summer to overturn Roe v. Wade and remove the constitutional right to an abortion.

Latinos living in urban areas disapprove of the Court’s ruling by a wide margin — 26 percentage points. The numbers are a bit closer with Latinos living in suburban areas. They disapprove of the Court’s decision by 10 points. And with Latinos in rural areas, the disapproval all but vanishes — they disapprove of the ruling by just 4 points.

Taken together those numbers on the generic ballot and abortion suggest that rural Latinos are not just less Democratic, they are also more culturally conservative than their urban counterparts, again a hallmark of the rural vote in the electorate overall. That suggests there could be room for growth for the GOP among rural Latinos.

And where the GOP is concerned, there is one other point in the data that shows how Latinos are different. Latino Republicans are more likely than Republicans, as a whole, to be supporters of former President Donald Trump rather than supporters of the party.

Among Latino Republicans, 55% consider themselves to be supporters the party, while 40% consider themselves to be supporters of Trump. That’s a solid 15-point edge for “party Republicans,” but it’s still much smaller than the advantage among Republican overall. Among Republicans as a whole, 58% consider themselves to be supporters of the party, while just 33% consider themselves to be supporters of Trump, a 25-point gap.

What this all means, in the long run, is not clear. No voter bloc is completely stable. They change over time as the parties and the political environment evolve.

And when you look closely at the latest NBC News/Telemundo poll, that seems to be the story with Latino voters as well. The numbers show the Latino vote in the United States is young and still solidly Democratic, but it is not a monolith and it may be in motion.