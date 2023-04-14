Pro-DeSantis super PAC launching ads in Iowa, S.C. and Nevada

Never Back Down, a super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' potential run for president, is launching campaign TV ads in Iowa, Nevada and South Carolina.

The group has reserved $644,000 worth of airtime so far, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm.

On Thursday, the group tweeted out a one-minute long video on their Twitter account, touting DeSantis's record.

The video features multiple people speaking about their military service, their children and "pushing back against the woke left."

It also displays images of DeSantis at events, saying things like, "Freedom is here to stay."

The video ends with multiple voices saying, "We never back down."

Never Back Down is a group that was formed by former Virginia attorney general and Trump administration official Ken Cuccinelli last month.

DeSantis has not announced his intent to run for president, but he's widely expected to run for the Republican nomination.

If he were to announce, DeSantis would join a GOP field that already includes former President Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and potentially South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who announced an exploratory committee this week.