'You're winning the lottery': Trump targeted in new Win It Back PAC ad

The anti-Trump super PAC associated with the conservative Club for Growth is launching another round of television ads, this time spending $2.2 million targeting Iowa voters, according to details shared exclusively with NBC News.

“That kind of hurts me to say because I had Trump flags up in my house, I had one in my front yard," a man says in the new ad. "I was that guy. Not this time. I feel like I met my hero, and he let me down.”

The new advertisement features a man who says he previously voted for Trump but is now no longer supporting him. This is the second ad the group has aired that features men who describe themselves as Trump voters explaining they will not be voting for him in next year's election.

"He won my vote, he flipped from independent to Republican," the man says. "For 2024, Trump is not the most electable candidate."

The ad will begin airing on Tuesday in three Iowa cities — Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Sioux City. And the $2.2 million total buy will run through the Aug. 28, a spokesman said.

Win It Back has already spent $3.6 million on ads criticizing Trump, according to AdImpact, with the spending roughly split between Iowa and South Carolina so far.

In a nod to the current attention being paid to a large lottery jackpot, the man suggests that Trump's legal woes are just wins for Democrats.

"When the Democrat Party sees Trump, it's one of those things where it's like every time you turn on the news, you're winning the lottery," he says. "He probably doesn't wake up without 50 emails from his attorneys about current or possible indictments. That's every day of his life now."