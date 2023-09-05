Biden camp to air TV ad during NFL kickoff game

Are you ready for some football — as well as a presidential campaign ad to go with it?

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign says it’s airing a TV ad on the NFL’s opening game this Thursday between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs, and the advertisement touts the president’s economic record.

“They said millions would lose their jobs and the economy would collapse. This president refused to let that happen. Instead, he got to work,” a narrator says in the ad. “Fixing supply chains; fighting corporate greed; passing laws to lower the cost of medicine, cut utility bills and make us more energy independent.”

This advertisement — which is part of the re-election campaign’s 16-week, $25 million ad buy — will run in the battleground markets of Phoenix (Arizona), Atlanta (Georgia), Detroit (Michigan), Las Vegas (Nevada), Raleigh (North Carolina), Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) and Milwaukee (Wisconsin), as well as on national cable, the campaign says.

While the ad highlights Biden’s economic record, national polls show that the American public isn’t giving the president credit for a job well done.

A recent Wall Street Journal poll found just 37% of registered voters approving of Biden’s handling of the economy, versus 59% who say they disapprove.

And the poll also showed just 40% of voters agreeing that Biden has a strong record of accomplishments, compared with 51% who said that Donald Trump’s record of accomplishments was strong.