Conservative group spends more to blast Democrats on inflation

American Action Network, a conservative organization that is not required to disclose their donors, is spending $2 million to ramp up their attacks against vulnerable House Democrats.

The group is launching ads targeting the following Democrats, per a press release: Rep, Frank Mrvan in Indiana's 1st District; Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire's 1st District; Rep. Annie Kuster in New Hampshire's 2nd District; Rep. Cindy Axne in Iowa's 3rd District and Rep. Marcy Kaptur in Ohio's 9th District.

Today's ad launch adds to the $9 million the group has already spent attacking House Democrats on inflation so far this summer.

The group says their primary goal is to urge members of Congress to stop passing spending bills and to support a Republican House bill that would call for drilling for more oil in the U.S. and would reauthorize construction of the Keystone pipeline.

Other House Democrats the group has targeted in the past few months include Washington Rep. Kim Schrier, Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton, Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee, Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids, Maine Rep. Jared Golden and others.

So far, there is no Democratic group targeting Republican members of Congress on the airwaves on a scale as large as American Action Network's efforts. But, there are groups trying to defend Democratic members who are being targeted.

The Democratic House Majority Forward super PAC has run ads in Ohio, Maine, Iowa and other states defending Kaptur, Golden, Axne and others that have faced attacks.

In those ads, the liberal group blames oil companies for price gouging and uplifts Democratic efforts to lower prescription drug prices.