DNC names leadership posts for 2024 presidential convention in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Democratic National Committee on Tuesday named its leadership team for the national convention here next summer, and announced new positions in its efforts to get President Joe Biden re-elected.

Minyon Moore, who has been active behind-the-scenes in Joe Biden's White House, has been tapped for the top convention post.

The Chicago native, who served as political director in the Clinton White House and as a senior adviser on Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, is co-chair of the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve as Chair to the 2024 Democratic National Convention in my hometown of Chicago, Illinois," Moore, who previously served as the DNC's chief executive, said in a statement. "I am grateful to the team members who have already been working hard, and know that through their work, and the strong team we continue to build, that this convention will be a success."

Alex Hornbrook, who headed the convention selection process, will serve as convention executive director.

The DNC also announced several dual convention-campaign roles.

Louisa Terrell, who served in the White House and was a key figure in legislative initiatives like the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the Inflation Reduction Act, will be a senior adviser to both the convention and the Biden-Harris campaign.

"Louisa’s steady hand and perseverance have consistently helped get key priorities over the finish line," Biden said in a statement when Terrell left the White House last month.

DNC Deputy Executive Director Roger Lau, who was a campaign manager for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in her 2020 White House run, will expand his duties to include assisting with the convention and become a senior advisor with the Biden Victory Fund.

“At the very beginning of the 2024 convention selection process I said that we were looking for a turnkey operation, and I am confident this leadership team will deliver," DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement Tuesday. "This team brings experience and expertise to the convention that are unmatched."