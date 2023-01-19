Just a third of Mississippi voters support Gov. Tate Reeves for re-election, poll shows

A majority of registered voters in Mississippi would prefer to vote for someone other than GOP Gov. Tate Reeves in the upcoming gubernatorial election, a new Mississippi Today/Siena College poll finds.

Just 33% said they would vote to re-elect Reeves, the poll found, while 10% said they weren't sure or didn't answer the question.

Reeves' approval rating stands at 48% in the poll, with 15% of voters saying they strongly approve of the job Reeves is doing and 33% of voters saying they somewhat approve of the job he's doing.

Forty-five percent of Mississippi voters disapprove of the job Reeves is doing as governor, with 27% strongly disapproving of the job he is doing.

The poll also asked voters about the only other candidate who has announced that he'll run for governor, Democratic Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.

Twenty-one percent of voters told pollsters they have a favorable view of Presley and 15% said they have an unfavorable view of him. Sixty-one percent of those surveyed said they didn't know enough about Presley to offer an opinion.

Pollsters also asked voters to offer an opinion on Bill Waller Jr., the former Chief Justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court who ran a primary campaign against Reeves in 2019 and is "strongly considering" challenging him again this year.

Nineteen percent of voters surveyed reported a favorable view of Waller, while 18% had an unfavorable view of him and 61% didn't know enough to give an opinion either way.

The Mississippi Today/Siena College poll interviewed 821 registered voters in Mississippi from January 8 to January 12. The poll's margin of error is +/- 4.6%.