IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

Donald Trump in the living room of his apartment in Trump Tower.
Donald Trump in the living room of his apartment in Trump Tower.Richard Corkery / NY Daily News via Getty Images file

‘Meet the Press’ Minute: Trump on ‘controversial’ relationships with women

Trump made the comments in 1999 as he considered a presidential run.

By Hope Karnopp

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty last week to 34 felony counts related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels around the 2016 election. 

Trump acknowledged during a Meet the Press appearance in 1999 that there was a “certain controversy” about his relationships with women, as Trump was considering whether to become a third-party presidential contender. 

“I am single. And I do go out with women. And I do respect and adore women. And some women love me and probably some women don’t. But I am certainly controversial,” Trump told moderator Tim Russert. 

Meet the Press Minute – Trump defends his reputation with women in 1999: ‘I am certainly controversial’

April 9, 202300:54

Russert asked about Trump’s previous comments comparing his relationships with women to then-President Bill Clinton. 

“I said there are those that say that, ‘If [Clinton] had a fling with a supermodel, he would be everyone’s hero.’ I didn’t say that I said it,” Trump said. 

“Do you believe it?” Russert asked. 

“It’s possible,” Trump said.

Trump has denied he slept with Daniels, but he admitted to signing off on repayments to his former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen. 

In a statement of facts released separately from the indictment last week, prosecutors described Trump’s alleged “catch and kill scheme,” which included the $130,000 payment to Daniels. 

The allegations also included a $150,000 payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claimed she had an affair with Trump, and a $30,000 payment to a doorman who was trying to sell information about a child that Trump allegedly fathered out of wedlock.

Hope Karnopp

Hope is an intern with Meet the Press.