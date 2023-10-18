IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former Vice President Mike Pence.
Former Vice President Mike Pence.Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images file

Mike Pence has quiet week on campaign trail after bad finance report

The former vice president has only one public event on his schedule this week, plus a private fundraiser in Dallas, far from the early primary states.

By Sarah Dean

Former Vice President Mike Pence is having an unusually quiet week on the trail after filing a finance report showing his campaign facing money troubles. 

The usually busy Pence campaign’s only public event this week was a pre-planned Tuesday Newsmax town hall in Windsor Heights, Iowa . 

Pence is not planning to attend Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ MMM Tailgate in Iowa City Friday — where much of the rest of the 2024 GOP presidential field will appear, including former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. 

Instead, the Pence campaign says he will be in Dallas for private fundraisers and a Republican National Committee event.

Pence's campaign reported only $1.2 million in the bank after the third quarter — not all of which can even be spent in the 2024 primary. The campaign is already carrying $620,000 in debt, and Pence himself chipped in $150,000 of his own personal money to keep things going in the third quarter.

That puts a serious strain on the day-to-day operations of the campaign — and what's more, Pence also faces a sprint to amass the 70,000 unique donors needed to qualify for the Nov. 8 GOP presidential debate. His campaign has not yet commented on how close it is to meeting the donor threshold, which was a struggle for Pence in the lead-up to the first GOP debate in August.

Sarah Dean

Sarah Dean is a 2024 NBC News campaign embed.