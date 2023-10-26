New Biden-Harris ad touts investments in rural, Black communities

President Joe Biden’s campaign is out with a new ad Thursday touting his administration’s investments in rural, Black communities.

The new ad, “History,” features Patrick Brown, a multi-generational farmer from North Carolina, talking firsthand about how he’s benefited from provisions in the bipartisan infrastructure legislation enacted in 2021, which increased investments in rural infrastructure and bolstered high speed internet access in his community.

“To have a President that understands the value of what we do, that means everything to me,” Brown said in the ad, which was shared first with NBC News. “With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, I’m building a better life for my family and future generation.”

The Biden-Harris campaign has made a concerted effort to put economic success stories from its policies in front of voters ahead of the 2024 election, particularly to Black voters, a bloc that will be critical to a successful re-election.

“While President Biden continues fighting to deliver for rural communities, Republicans are focused on pushing their extreme MAGA agenda that shills for the ultra-wealthy and corporations and leaves hardworking families behind,” said Quentin Fulks, Biden's principal deputy campaign manager.

The re-election campaign says the new ad is its third targeting Black voters specifically. It is part of a 16-week, $25 million ad buy in battleground states. It will run in the Raleigh, North Carolina, media market and on national cable news, and it will air during the University of North Carolina-Georgia Tech and Clemson-North Carolina State college football games this Saturday.