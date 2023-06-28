Pence and Christie start primary at low marks with GOP voters, poll finds

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are running for the GOP presidential nomination while being deeply unpopular with GOP primary voters, an NBC News poll finds.

When asked for their opinions about Christie and Pence, more Republican primary voters view each candidate negatively than positively.

While 33% of GOP voters say they have a positive opinion of Pence, 37% have a negative opinion of him. Just 15% said they view Christie positively, and 42% of this group have a negative view.

They are the lowest personal ratings out of the field of other GOP presidential candidates NBC News polled, which included former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Christie and Pence also draw low numbers when voters are asked whom they'll vote for in next year's Republican presidential primary.

Seven percent of GOP primary voters say they would vote for Pence in the Republican presidential primary if the election were held today. And 5% of the group say Christie would be their first choice if the primary were held today.

Both are well behind Trump, the choice of 51% of GOP voters, and DeSantis, at 22%.

And Christie and Pence's numbers don't rise much when GOP primary voters are asked to give their second choice for the Republican presidential nomination.

Five percent of GOP primary voters said Christie was their second choice and 8% said the same of Pence.