Pennsylvania Republican David McCormick set to enter Senate race

Republican businessman David McCormick is set to announce this week that he’s running for Senate in Pennsylvania again, this time challenging three-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey.

A source close to the former hedge fund CEO confirmed the upcoming announcement to NBC News, which was first reported by Politico. McCormick will make his announcement on Thursday at the John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.

McCormick first ran for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania in 2022, ultimately losing by fewer than 1,000 voters in a divisive Republican primary against Donald Trump-endorsed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz. Oz then went on to lose to Democrat John Fetterman in the general election, which helped Democrats keep control of the Senate last year.

Now, there seems to be unity behind McCormick, who is the first major Republican candidate to jump into the race and whose resume has long been a plus for GOP operatives. A graduate of West Point, McCormick served in U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division and fought in the Gulf War. He then helped run one of the world’s largest hedge funds and served in the George W. Bush Administration as the undersecretary of the Treasury for international affairs.

McCormick’s entry in to the race will set up one of the top Senate battles of 2024, with Republicans needing to flip at least one Senate seat — and possibly two, if they can’t also win the presidency — to flip the majority. But Casey and his family have a long history in Pennsylvania politics. Before the incumbent won statewide office in his own right, his father, Bob Casey Sr., served as the 42nd governor of the state.