Poll: 90% of voters don’t know who Doug Burgum is — just yet

A national Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday tested the favorability ratings of 10 different Republican presidential candidates.

It found 37% of all registered voters viewing frontrunner Donald Trump favorably, versus 59% viewing him unfavorably. For Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s Trump’s closest rival, the poll showed him with a 33% favorable, 48% unfavorable rating.

But the poll also contained another finding: A whopping 9-in-10 voters don’t know who Doug Burgum is. (Answer: He’s North Dakota’s sitting Republican governor who announced a presidential bid on June 7.)

Per the poll, 2% of all registered voters view Burgum favorably, 7% view him unfavorably and 90% say they haven’t heard enough about him to offer an opinion.

Yet Burgum — a billionaire after becoming CEO of Great Plains software, which was later purchased by Microsoft — definitely has the personal financial resources to better introduce himself to voters.

In fact, he’s already spending millions on TV ads in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Here are the favorable/unfavorable ratings (among all registered voters) for the 10 GOP candidates running for president.

· Donald Trump: 37% favorable, 59% unfavorable, 3% haven’t heard enough about him;

· Ron DeSantis: 33% favorable, 48% unfavorable, 18% haven’t heard enough about him

· Mike Pence: 25% favorable, 59% unfavorable, 15% haven’t heard enough about him

· Nikki Haley: 23% favorable, 35% unfavorable, 40% haven’t heard enough about her

· Tim Scott: 22% favorable, 22% unfavorable, 55% haven’t heard enough about him

· Chris Christie: 19% favorable, 53% unfavorable, 27% haven’t heard enough about him

· Larry Elder: 15% favorable, 14% unfavorable, 70% haven’t heard enough about him

· Vivek Ramaswamy: 12% favorable, 12% unfavorable, 75% haven’t heard enough about him

· Asa Hutchinson: 10% favorable, 17% unfavorable, 72% haven’t heard enough about him

· Doug Burgum: 2% favorable, 7% unfavorable, 90% haven’t heard enough about him