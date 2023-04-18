Rep. Quigley sees early support for classified documents bill

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., told Meet the Press NOW on Tuesday that there is bipartisan support for a bill addressing the mishandling of classified documents.

“Early take from leadership on the committees that are of note, and from committees on both sides, are there is, and will be, support,” said Quigley, who introduced the Classified Documents Accountability Act along with Illinois GOP Rep. Darin LaHood in March.

The bill would create civil penalties of up to $500,000 per violation for removing classified documents, and set up a "screening and certification process" for documents during presidential transitions, per a press release.

LaHood also joined Meet the Press NOW, and said it is “unacceptable” to see how classified documents have been handled by political leaders including President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

LaHood agreed there is bipartisan backing for the bill that puts “more tools in the toolbox” for federal prosecutors handling classified document cases.

“The current statute focuses on intent and knowledge, it doesn’t focus on carelessness, negligence, mistakes that are made,” LaHood said.

Both Quigley and LaHood said there should be consequences in another matter where classified Pentagon documents were leaked online, agreeing that officials should be fired as a result. And Quigley said the House will be briefed later this week on the Pentagon document leak.