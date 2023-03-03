Supreme Showdown: Wisconsin Supreme Court race heats up

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race is heating up, with about one month to go until the April 4 election. Here were the biggest developments in the race this week:

Up and at it: Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz, the progressive candidate, has spent over $1 million on TV ads since the Feb. 21 primary, according to AdImpact. A Better Wisconsin Together, a pro-Protasiewicz outside group, has spent over $900,000 in the same time frame. Both entities have attacked Daniel Kelly, a former state Supreme Court justice and the conservative in this race.

Family feud: The only pro-Kelly group that has spent money on TV ads since the primary is Fair Courts America, which has spent over $750,000. That group is funded primarily by Richard Uihlein, a GOP megadonor and founder of a shipping supply company. According to state campaign finance filings, he gave $1.5 million to the group before the primary. But A Better Wisconsin Together, a competing group supporting the liberal candidate Protasiewicz, received $250,000 before the primary from his cousin, Lynde Uihlein, who often donates to progressive causes.

To recuse or not to recuse: Earlier this week, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that Protasiewicz promised that if she was elected she would recuse herself from any cases involving the Wisconsin Democratic Party, which has donated to her campaign. Meanwhile Kelly has not made the same promise, instead saying he would evaluate recusal on a case-by-case basis.