Swing district House Republicans raise more than vulnerable Democrats

Just months after the midterm elections, House members across the country are gearing up to do it all over again. In 25 districts, the non-partisan Cook Political Report with Amy Walters rates the upcoming races as "toss-ups," meaning it's hard to predict which party or candidate will win the race in 2024.

In 24 of those 25 races (Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin is not seeking re-election, opting instead to run for Senate), incumbent members of Congress filed their campaign finance reports last week.

On average, Republicans raised more and had more cash on hand than Democrats. GOP incumbents raised an average of $692,000 in the first three months of 2023 and Democrats raised an average of $387,000, according to an NBC News analysis.

At the end of the quarter, Republicans had an average of $620,000 on hand in their campaign accounts and Democrats had an average of $349,000 in their campaign accounts.

The two top fundraising incumbents in these 24 districts were Arizona GOP Rep. Juan Ciscomani and Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright, who raised $1 million and $538,000 respectively.

Ciscomani and Washington Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez had the most banked away in their campaign accounts by the end of the quarter, $957,000 and $661,000 respectively.

Here's the breakdown by representative:

In Arizona's First District, Republican Rep. David Schweikert won his race in 2022 by less than one percentage point. He raised over $400,000 in the first quarter of 2023. He ended March with $354,000 on hand in his campaign account.

In Arizona's Sixth District, Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani is serving his first term after he won his 2022 race by 1.5 percentage points.

He raised over $1 million in the first quarter of this year and ended the period with $957,000 on hand.

In California's 13th District, GOP Rep. John Duarte won his 2022 race by less than half a percentage point, gaining a House seat for the Republicans. He raised almost $600,000 in the first quarter of 2023 and ended the quarter with $512,000 on hand.

In Colorado's Eighth District, Democratic Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a freshman member of Congress, won her 2022 race by less than a percentage point, gaining a seat for the Democrats.

In the first quarter of this year, she raised over $350,000 and ended March with $293,000 on hand.

In North Carolina's First District, Democratic Rep. Don Davis won his race by less than five percentage points. He ended the first three months of this year with $145,000 in his campaign account and raised $160,000 in the first quarter.

In North Carolina's 6th District, Rep. Kathy Manning won her race in 2022 by almost nine points. She raised $268,000 in the first quarter of the year and ended the period with $383,000 on hand in her campaign account.

In North Carolina's 13th District, freshman Democratic Rep. Wiley Nickel raised $393,000 in the first quarter of 2023. He ended the period with $308,000 on hand.

In 2022, Nickel beat his opponent by just over three percentage points.

In North Carolina 14th District, Rep. Jeff Jackson, a Democrat, is serving his first term after beating his opponent by over 15 percentage points and flipping a seat for the Democrats.

He raised $216,000 in the first quarter of the year and ended the period with $252,000 on hand.

In New Jersey's Seventh District, Rep. Tom Kean Jr. flipped the seat from Democratic to Republican in November, winning his race by less than three percentage points.

In the first three months of 2023, Kean raised over $831,000 and ended the quarter with $735,000 on hand in his campaign account.

In New Mexico's Second District, Rep. Gabe Vasquez defeated a Republican incumbent to flip this seat for Democrats. He won his race by less than one percentage point.

In the first quarter of the year, Vasquez reported raising $365,000 and ended with just over $303,000 cash on hand.

In New York's Fourth District, freshman Rep. Anthony D'Esposito flipped a seat last year from the Democratic column to the Republican column. He won his race by less than four percentage points.

In the first three months of 2023, D'Esposito raised almost $675,000 and ended March with almost $589,000 in his campaign account.

In New York's 17th District, Rep. Mike Lawler won his race by less than a point, defeating a long-time Democratic incumbent and flipping a seat for Republicans.

In the first quarter of 2023, Lawler raised $849,000 and ended March with $738,000 on hand in his campaign account.

In New York's 19th District, GOP Rep. Marc Molinaro, a freshman member, won his race by less than two points. He flipped a Democtatic-held open seat into the Republican column.

At the end of March, Molinaro had $603,000 in his campaign account, after raising $638,000 in the first quarter of the year.

In New York's 22nd District, GOP Rep. Brandon Williams won his race in November by just one percentage point.

In the first three months of 2023, he raised $517,000 and ended March with $471,000 in his campaign account.

In Ohio's First District, freshman Democratic Rep. Greg Landsman beat a longtime Republican incumbent by less than six percentage points, flipping a seat in favor of the Democrats.

Landsman raised almost $426,000 in the first quarter of 2023 and ended the period with $393,000 in his campaign account.

In Ohio's 13th District, Rep. Emilia Sykes won her race by less than six points in 2022. At the end of the first quarter of 2023, Sykes had $208,000 in her campaign account. She raised $248,000 in the three preceding months.

In Pennsylvania's Seventh District, Democratic Rep. Susan Wild won her race by just two percentage points. She raised $466,000 in the first quarter of 2023 and ended the period with almost $423,000 in her campaign account.

In Pennsylvania's Eighth District, Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright also hung onto his seat in 2022, winning by just 2.4 percentage points.

He raised $538,000 in the first three months of 2023 and had $473,000 in his campaign account at the end of March.

In Washington's Third District, Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez won her seat by less than one percentage point, flipping one seat into the Democratic column from Republicans.

In the first quarter of this year, she raised $823,000 and had $661,000 in her campaign account at the end of the quarter,