Swing-seat House Democrats never got on board with the 'Bidenomics' slogan

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden trotted out the catchphrase "Bidenomics" on the campaign trail, claiming that the phrase was coined by the media and integrating it closely into his campaign strategy.

But early on, it became clear that the phrase wasn't resonating with voters, and by the end of November, Biden had only used the phrase one time since the start of the month.

It never caught on with House Democrats, either.

Eighteen of the 19 Democrats representing seats rated "Toss Up" or "Lean Democrat" by the non-partisan Cook Political Report and running for re-election haven't ever used the term "Bidenomics" online, according to an analysis of their posts on X and their congressional office press releases.

The lone battleground Democrat who has used the term "Bidenomics" is Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, who used a graphic on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the words "Bidenomics works," when noting monthly job growth figures.

Her congressional office website also includes a press release that touts the Inflation Reduction Act as, "the largest climate investment in history and a core pillar of Bidenomics."

Still, Republicans are attacking these vulnerable House Democrats over "Bidenomics."

Joe Kent, a Republican running for Congress in Washington's 3rd District, which Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez represents, said in a post on X that "Perez-Bidenomics is driving up drug costs."

And Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., the House GOP conference chair, has vowed to peg House Democrats with the term, saying in a post on X this week, "Make no mistake House Democrats own #Bidenomics."