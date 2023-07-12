Tim Scott raised $6.1 million for presidential campaign in second quarter

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., raised $6.1 million for his presidential campaign in the second quarter, a campaign spokesperson said.

It marks Scott's first financial report since jumping into the 2024 presidential race with an exploratory committee in early April. It has spent heavily since then on TV and radio advertising — more than $5.5 million in spending and future ad reservations so far, according to AdImpact, making it the top-spending campaign on the airwaves so far.

The Scott campaign got off to a quick-spending start because it transferred a sizable sum from his Senate account to fund his presidential bid.

The campaign spokesperson said Scott had $21 million cash on hand at the end of June, which is down slightly from the nearly $22 million that Scott had in his Senate account at the end of March.

Meanwhile, TIM PAC — Trust in the Mission PAC, the super PAC supporting Scott's presidential bid — told NBC News that it brought in nearly $19.3 million in the second quarter and has more than $15 million on hand after starting its own TV advertising in recent months.

The new financial release was first reported by Fox News.

It's a lower campaign total than at least one other 2024 rival: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign announced raising $20 million as he jumped into the race last quarter. Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, announced raising $35 million for his campaign and his PAC, though his political operation did not announce how much went into each entity.