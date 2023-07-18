Tim Scott super PAC plans $40 million ad buy through January

The super PAC supporting Sen. Tim Scott in the GOP presidential race is placing a $40 million TV and digital ad reservation, which will cover key states and national outlets for the critical stretch leading into the early caucuses and primaries.

Trust in the Mission PAC's new buy will go into Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, as well as national cable networks, from September through January. And it comes on top of $7.25 million the super PAC is already slated to spend through August.

It's an aggressive investment matching the Scott campaign's early moves. The campaign, buoyed by money that Scott built up in his Senate account in recent years, has invested $3.8 million on early advertising so far, more than any other Republican campaign except self-funding North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, according to AdImpact.

The reservation also gives an early sense of the funds Trust in the Mission PAC expects to have at its disposal. It and other super PACs involved in the 2024 presidential race do not have to disclose their donors from the first half of the year until July 31.

But super PACs aligned with Scott have previously gotten support from a number of major Republican donors — especially tech billionaire Larry Ellison, who has sent $35 million in disclosed donations to one Scott-aligned group since 2020.

In a release, the super PAC noted that it can modify its ad reservation "as necessary" but wanted to move early to secure ad space in the competitive Republican primary.