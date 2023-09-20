Tim Scott talks potential VP picks in New Hampshire

WINDHAM, N.H. — Sen. Tim Scott revealed on Wednesday a list of people he’d consider as running mates, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and a fellow South Carolinian, former Rep. Trey Gowdy.

The list, which Scott offered in response to a question, did not include any women or people of color. Scott was asked to reveal his top prospects during a headlining appearance at a “Politics and Eggs” event in Windham, New Hampshire, hosted by the New England Council and St. Anselm College.

The list provided a glimpse into who the senator feels would aid his White House bid if he secured the Republican presidential nomination. The first person Scott mentioned was Gowdy, who he called “a great friend.”

“He’s not coming back into politics, but I like him a lot,” Scott said of Gowdy, who retired from office in 2019.

On Pompeo, Scott said the former Trump Cabinet member, previously a House member from Kansas, was strong on “some of the most important issues.”

“He is just a brilliant man who has a strong backbone and someone that I came into Congress with, we’ve worked together really well. I’ve traveled with him. So I understand and appreciate his commitment to America.” Scott said.

And Scott called Sununu “a fantastic mind” and said the two speak on “a consistent basis.”

Scott was asked to expand on his discussions with Sununu during a later stop in New Hampshire, where he clarified that the two have not talked about the possibility of running together.

“We’ve talked, but not about that.” Scott said about the New Hampshire governor. “He’s a very strong, powerful force for good. He understands and appreciates how to grow a healthy economy…So I like to see success stories like his. And he understands federal politics, national politics and local homegrown success stories as well.”

Another name Scott floated was former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, who he said is a “former prosecutor, member of Congress, who served incredibly well. Obviously, no fool.”